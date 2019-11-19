Somehow RAVPower has this 16750mAh portable battery pack down to just $18

A few weeks ago we posted a deal on this RAVPower portable battery pack and it sold like crazy. When we originally shared the deal, RAVPower extended a special offer to KnowTechie readers that brought down the price to $21. Now, they’re offering another discount that brings the price down to just $18 with code 97FTHBAS.

That’s right, this RAVPower 16750mAh portable battery pack is yours for just $17. It normally sells for $31. Yea, that’s a killer deal. Here’s a quick rundown of some of its key features:

Charges an iPhone 8 for 5.5 times, iPad mini 4 for 1.9 times, or a Galaxy S8 for 3.2 times

Charge up your portable charger twice as fast with a 2A input

20% Smaller than an iPhone 8 Plus

At just $18, you really can’t go wrong. Heck, at that price it probably wouldn’t hurt to pick up a few. Not to mention, these make great stocking stuffers.

Just keep in mind, to get the discount, enter code 97FTHBAS at checkout and you’ll see the discount applied in your shopping cart. We’re not sure how long this coupon code will last so we suggest pulling the trigger on this now sooner than later.

