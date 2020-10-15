Someone managed to stream games through Microsoft’s xCloud on a freaking refrigerator

Microsoft’s xCloud service has come a long way since the early days of the service, but it’s still not available on iOS thanks to Apple’s restrictions. While you wait for Microsoft to find a workaround, maybe you could play on a different device? How about a smart fridge, like Instagram user Richard Mallard?

Yes, we said fridge. Have a gander at the below video that he uploaded to YouTube, showing xCloud happily streaming Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games to his Samsung smart fridge. Truly, what a time to be alive.

This feat of engineering marvel needed a little bit of finessing, with the xCloud Android app being sideloaded onto the fridge. Still, it’s pretty impressive, and shows off perfectly that xCloud doesn’t need a powerful device to be played. I know that well, as I was using a $100 smartphone to test out xCloud and other game streaming services, which worked perfectly once the app had loaded.

Richard showed off Doom Eternal and a variety of other Xbox games, all running smoothly on the fridge with an Xbox controller connected. Not one to rest on his laurels, he’s now got xCloud running on a smartwatch, for the ultimate in mobile gaming. Fantastic.

It’s great to see that Android lets this kind of thing happen, but it does show the stark difference between the two most common mobile operating systems, Android and iOS. Apple has effectively kicked xCloud and Stadia from the App Store until the developers submit every single game that they can stream as separate apps on the App Store.

That may not happen, as Microsoft has decided to bring xCloud to the browser instead, effectively sidestepping the App Store. We’ll have to wait and see how well that turns out, since Apple has historically taken a strong stance against any developers that try to circumvent the App Store policies.

What do you think? Are you using xCloud? How are you liking it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

