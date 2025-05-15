Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Sony has just released its financial forecast for the upcoming year, and it’s bracing for a significant hit, about $680 million, due to new US tariffs on goods made in China.

To deal with this, Sony is considering raising prices on its products and possibly shifting some of its manufacturing to the US to avoid these extra costs.

During a recent investor call, Sony CFO Lin Tao said the company might “pass on” these tariff costs to customers. (Via: The Verge)

That means consumers could end up paying more for Sony products in the near future.

However, Tao didn’t specifically mention the PlayStation 5, leaving open the possibility that Sony might try to keep its console pricing stable while raising prices elsewhere, like in TVs, cameras, or headphones.

It’s worth noting that Sony already raised PS5 prices earlier this year, but only in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Sony’s CEO Hiroki Totoki did mention the PS5 directly, saying that moving production of the console to the US could be an “efficient strategy” to avoid the harshest effects of the tariffs, which mainly target goods imported from China.

As expected Sony is considering passing along the tarrif impact by increasing the price of their products. So it's assumed the PS5 price could be impacted. pic.twitter.com/a7nR1BZ9Rv — Destin (@DestinLegarie) May 14, 2025

Currently, most PS5 units are still made in China, putting Sony’s gaming division at serious risk under these new trade rules.

In the last year, Sony shipped 18.5 million PS5s, slightly down from the 20.8 million sold the year before. In total, Sony has shipped 77.7 million PS5 units since its launch.

The tariffs in question impose a 30% fee on Chinese imports into the US, much higher than the 10% fee on goods from other countries.

Unlike some electronics, video game consoles were not exempt, meaning Sony is directly affected.

Microsoft has already raised prices on Xbox consoles by up to $100, while Nintendo has kept its pricing steady ahead of the Switch 2 launch.

We might hear more about Sony’s pricing strategy soon.

