Sony introduces new customizable accessibility controller

This week at CES 2023, Sony revealed Project Leonardo, a highly customizable PlayStation 5 controller designed with accessibility in mind.

Essentially, it works by providing gamers with circular gamepads and adjustable analog sticks. Different buttons line the outside of the ring, and each can be swapped out and replaced, but that’s just the start.

It also features four AUX ports that can connect other devices meant for accessibility. The whole setup works “out of the box,” according to Sony.

Thanks to the shape and customization options, gamers should be better able to position things to improve the gaming experience.

Players will also have full control over button mapping, including mapping two functions (like “R2” + “L2”) to one button. This will be great for those with limited mobility.

Image: Sony

Additionally, up to two Project Leonardo controllers can be paired together, and gamers can even pair a DualSense controller with them, as well.

Sony worked with accessibility partners, community members, and game developers to design the circular Project Leonardo controller.

At present, Project Leonardo is currently in development, with no set release date.

