Sony Xperia 1 VI leaked renders showcase wider, boxy design

As summer approaches, Sony is gearing up to launch the Sony Xperia 1 VI, the next addition to its Xperia 1 line of Android smartphones.

The new Xperia 1 handset is speculated to launch sometime in the coming months, as its predecessor, the Xperia 1 V, was launched in May of 2023.

In the meantime, a few high-quality renders of the Sony Xperia 1 VI have appeared online, sneaking a peek into the unreleased Sony handset and revealing a new, shorter, wider, and thicker design.

No 4K display for the Xperia 1 VI

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

Reliable tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with Android Headlines, has delivered the leaked Xperia 1 VI renders, showcasing a new boxy design.

However, the camera placement on the back is the same, with three vertically aligned lenses stacked in a row.

The ZEISS branding is returning, and a headphone jack is on top.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

The leak also reveals a 6.5-inch display measuring 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.4mm, slightly different from last year’s Xperia 1 V (165 x 71 x 8.3mm). However, it could impact the handset’s previously known 21.9 aspect ratio.

According to an old leak, Sony is changing its play a bit this year, and the result could be Xperia 1 VI losing its 21.9 aspect ratio in favor of 19.5:9.

Image: OnLeaks/Android Headlines

In addition, Sony could also ditch the 4K display with the Xperia 1 VI.

Either way, the next Xperia 1 could disappoint fans who preferred its narrower and taller screen.

Unfortunately, that’s all we have on the Xperia 1 VI so far. If Sony sticks to its May launch, we will get more information in the coming weeks, but big changes are coming to the Xperia 1 series this year.

