Sony Xperia 1 VI leaks with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, new cameras

According to Sony’s recent announcement on its Japanese website, the company is gearing up to announce its next flagship, the Sony Xperia 1 VI, on May 17th.

Except for the Xperia 1 VI render leak, which disclosed the new boxy design language, the company has done an excellent job keeping all the secrets until now, as a fresh new report has appeared, painting a complete picture of what to expect from the Xperia 1 VI.

The report comes from the folks at MSPoweruser, who somehow got their hands on exclusive Xperia 1 VI details. While they haven’t mentioned a source, the report unveils everything from the unreleased handset’s design to the hardware.

Xperia 1 VI design & display

Image: MSPoweruser

Starting right off the bat with the Xperia 1 VI design. While Sony is keeping its slab-like design, the Xperia 1 VI is getting slightly shorter and wider than its predecessors.

However, the new report mentions frosted textured glass on the back.

Besides these changes, the same horizontal grooves will be present on the side of the handset, like in previous generations.

The usual Black and Platinum color schemes are coming back for another try. The Xperia 1 V was launched in a Khaki Green color scheme. However, we are unsure if the 1 VI will get the same option.

Sony is making the Xperia 1 VI slightly shorter and wider, affecting the display’s aspect ratio. A previous leak mentioned a 19.5:9 aspect ratio; today’s report corroborates it.

However, today’s report also adds the Xperia 1 VI will sport an OLED panel with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

It also means the 1 VI could lose its 4K display, another piece of info revealed by the older leak. However, it seems Sony is ready to compensate for the lack of a 4K panel by making the display 1.5 times brighter, Bravia HDR remaster tech, and a boost feature for better outdoor visibility.

Xperia 1 VI hardware & performance

Image: MSPoweruser

In addition to a new design and a slightly lackluster display, the Xperia 1 VI could sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which isn’t surprising; the previous generation ran the Gen 2 SoC.

The report also mentions an improved heat dissipation due to using a vapor chamber.

A 5,000 mAh battery will power the handset with wireless and reverse wireless charging support. The report further says to expect the battery health technology.

The leak further claims the Xperia 1 VI will sport a new high-performance audio chip and circuit improvements to enhance sound in addition to Hi-Res Audio, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, and DSEE Ultimate.

And the 3.5mm audio jack is coming for another year.

Xperia 1 VI cameras & features

Image: MSPoweruser

The next Xperia 1 will sport three cameras on its back in a vertical setup. There will be a 16mm ultrawide-angle lens, a 24mm wide-angle lens(48mm with 2x optical zoom), and an 85-170mm telephoto zoom lens(up to 7x zoom).

The leak also says the photo snapped with the new 24mm lens will rival the full-size cameras.

Sony’s camera app is also changing. Instead of a single app, Sony has divided it into Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro.

In addition, Sony is also taking smartphone gaming seriously. The Xperia 1 VI will reportedly sport a 240Hz touch scanning rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and an FPS optimizer. There’s also something for the movie addicts.

Finally, the latest leak doesn’t include a price. However, a few days ago, an older leak from Smartphone Digest revealed a price tag of around $1,233. But we can’t confirm the leak’s validity.

