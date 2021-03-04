Sony’s new patent means your next PlayStation controller might be a…banana?

Sony continues to push the envelope when it comes to video games. Now, the company that gave us the PlayStation is really stepping things up with this latest reveal. According to Polygon, a recent patent application has been filed by Sony for the development of some sort of fruit controller.

Yes, you read that correctly. The company known for giving us the DualShock and DualSense controllers for PlayStation consoles is looking to turn ordinary objects, like a banana, into a gaming controller. The future has never looked so appetizing.

While the patent application actually points towards the idea of using any household item as a controller, fruit is most certainly a theme in the application. In fact, the pictures attached to the application include a banana as well as two oranges as examples.

The new controller idea from Sony is still not quite ripe

Image: KnowTechie

Though the fruit aspect of this patent application is quite silly funny, the idea of using almost anything as a controller is actually quite interesting. The background section of the patent application states:

“There exist a number of video game peripherals on the market. These range from e.g. head-mountable displays (HMDs), motion controllers, etc…It would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral.”

Sony notes that rising costs of electronic components make the idea of using basic household items in their place somewhat appealing. It is important to note, however, that this is still just a patent application. This means there is no real way to tell if this project will work out or not.

You can find the entire patent application on the US Patent and Trademark Office website. Whether or not this idea ever comes to fruition, I think it’s safe to say the idea itself is bananas!…I’ll see myself out.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.