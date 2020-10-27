Sony’s PlayStation 5 is really freaking big

The release date for Sony’s latest next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, is now just over two weeks away, and that means it’s time for some minor embargoes to run out. Sure, lucky outlets that received hardware can’t talk about anything under the hood, but they can talk about size, and considering how big this generation of consoles is, it seems kinda important, I guess.

Let’s start with the basics. Yes, that futuristic design that could just as easily be a new hotel is going to be divisive. It’s also freaking huge, at 15.4 inches high and 10.2 inches deep. The other dimension is a paltry 4.1 inches, so we almost didn’t mention it.

Here, go look at The Verge, who stood it up next to both of Xbox’s Series consoles. Those slim curves hide a chonky boi. How chonky? The PlayStation 5 weighs 10.2 pounds, more than pretty much every baby ever born. Whew. Engadget also got in on the fun, setting up a measuring tape beside the behemoth.

The other thing about that weight? Engadget says it’s “difficult to handle,” mainly because the weight isn’t equally distributed. Guess it won’t be moved much once you’ve installed it, but it will make the task of attaching that annoying support stand (see below) more complicated.

With all of that size, the number of ports Sony decided to add is pretty paltry. You get one USB-A on the front, with a USB-C as well. Then there’s two more USB-A ports, Ethernet, and HDMI 2.1 on the back. So much wasted space on the back though, I’m kind of disappointed there aren’t a few more USB ports, since Sony’s usual reliance on wireless accessories will mean lots of things to recharge.

We should probably mention that the new DualSense controller is bigger too. It’s slightly wider, more solid, and has trigger buttons that you actually want to use. No, really, they’ve been called everything from “truly enjoyable” to “amazing in practice” so we’re really looking forward to getting our hands on one after the launch date. When we find one in stock, that is. Sony, if you’re listening, help an outlet out?

