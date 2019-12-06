Sorting goods in an online store: How to get everything perfect

The few online store visitors know exactly what they’re looking for. Most of them roam the web in search of something special or choose what they are looking for. Make it easy for them to do so by embedding a filter by parameter with the help of Custom Options in Magento 2 for example.

In this article, you will learn how to configure the sorting of goods in the online store so that customers come back again.

What is a search filter in eCommerce

This token helps to find a product by criteria: size, color, category, etc.

Whatever filter is right, it will only irritate you and make you want to leave immediately. Only 16% of stores, including Dell and Apple, have adequate filters. 42% of sellers have no search even by main categories. 20% sell products by theme and season, but without sorting.

According to Smashing Magazine, the “threesome” results show clothing, sporting goods, electronics, and home furnishings stores. Leaders are health and beauty products.

What filter to make? It depends on the specifics of the store. Consider assortment, product catalogues, visitor information and other parameters

Remove nonexistent goods

What’s gonna make a visitor furious out of the store? Error 404: How to avoid it?

Let’s take an example. Suppose the customer is interested in red and white striped summer dresses, size 44. She impatiently drives these parameters into the filter and receives “Sorry, nothing is found”. Is it a shame? Of course.

This is the reality – too narrow a query often leads to zero results. And this is annoying. Limit your search even at the color selection stage. Allow the visitor to search from what is available.

Allow choosing in several categories

Often it’s not a big deal: one or the other. As a result, the buyer digs in several categories in turn. This is exhausting. People like to compare and study, give them such an opportunity.

Don’t produce URLs

When there are too many categories, you want to narrow down your search and direct the visitor to the place you want. This is not always justified. You will have to create a URL with a ridiculous name for each category. Page website.com/shiny_gold_buttons for the category “Shiny golden buttons” – this is a dead end.

And if several pages correspond to the “Shiny golden buttons” category? For example, website.com/buttons/gold/shiny and website.com/shiny_gold_buttons. It’s no big deal, search engines won’t love you for it.

Discuss the question of categories with programmers. Configure so that the output on a few criteria included pages without their own URL. Users’ convenience is important, but it is not worth it to get to the point of absurdity.

Improve mobile filters

Finding something from a smartphone is no easy task. Fields are small, fingers just don’t get in. We have to increase and come back again and again. All this is annoying.

Use only useful filters. Using everything at once is not the best strategy. Take only useful parameters. If you don’t take away the extra hand, show the important, useful or frequently used parameters first. In the example, sort by popular categories: T-shirts, polo shirts, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, etc.

Finally, a reminder: keep an eye on the download speed. If the search takes a long time, the buyer will leave. See what the competitors are offering. Offer more so that visitors find what they need faster and come back to you. Successful sales!

