Spoon Radio teams up with SwoonMe for an audio-only dating show

Next-generation audio streaming network Spoon Radio has teamed up with SwoonMe, the audio-first dating app, to bring us a whole new style of dating show.

Both of these platforms have an audio-first priority, so the two decided to team up to deliver a one-of-a-kind show to their audience.

The SwoonMe Dating Show on Spoon Radio features everyday people going on audio-based speed dates with various influencers. All the while, the audience listens in live to hear how the daters are feeling.

“Our user community is overwhelmingly interested in authentic connections and experiences. They’re also interested in dating, but that’s not a primary use case of Spoon as it’s set up. That’s what makes the partnership with SwoonMe such a natural fit – both of our audiences are keen to listen to – and participate in – the romantic adventures and even misadventures of people just like them,” says Spoon VP, Fernando Pizarro.

SwoonMe is a new app (Android and iOS) that launched earlier this year with a mission of connecting people in a whole new way. The app uses a combination of avatars and audio-only communication in hopes that users can connect in a less superficial way when compared to other dating apps.

As for Spoon Radio, this isn’t the app’s first venture into dating content. In addition to the platform’s focus on community and accessibility, Spoon Radio has its own original content, with one of its most successful shows being Don’t Get Ghosted, a previous audience interactive dating show.

The SwoonMe Dating Show premieres today, September 22, 2021, 6:00 pm Pacific Time, exclusively on the Spoon Radio app (Android and iOS).

