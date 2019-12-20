Sports technology trends for 2020

Technology has helped transform nearly every aspect of our lives in recent years and it has also improved the way we enjoy sports. Fans are now able to obtain information about their favorite players at the touch of a button and this helps them feel closer to the action than ever before. There have been some monumental leaps forward in 2019 with further advances expected over the next twelve months. We look at where the investors are placing their bets ahead of 2020.

E-Sports Meteoric Rise to Continue

Although traditional sports remain incredibly popular, the younger generation is starting to shun these events in favor of eSports. It’s an area which has enjoyed exponential growth over the last decade and this recent stratospheric increase in popularity is showing no signs of slowing down.

Faster connections and 4G technology currently allow fans to stream a number of events using services such as Twitch TV and YouTube. However, with the rollout of 5G, it will be quicker and easier than ever before to tune into the eSports Pro League, which is set to launch in 2020.

Even non-video game players have shown an interest in eSports and although it has already entered the public consciousness, it’s an area that almost certainly looks set to expand over the next couple of years.

Live Streaming and In-Play Betting

Online bookmakers have offered live in-play streaming for many years although significant improvements have been made in 2019. It is another key area that looks set to expand further in 2020 with the industry looking set to capitalize on this upwardly-mobile trend. With younger audiences opting to do the majority of their sports wagering online, operators have done everything within their power to make the experience as user-friendly as possible. This has helped them entice customers away from some of their rivals.

The majority of sports betting sites in the USA now have a dedicated in-play section of their website, although not all bookmakers are able to provide high-quality live streaming yet. With 5G set to become commonplace, the days of enduring low-resolution images and endless buffering look set to be a thing of the past.

It is highly likely that many sites will produce a full live streaming schedule over the next twelve months with pictures becoming faster, increasingly unlikely to glitch and with to-the-second accuracy. This will surely help improve the online betting experience for everyone.

Improvement of the Fan Experience

The fan experience is constantly evolving and many visitors now arrive at stadiums such as Century Link Field and Old Trafford expecting a lot more than a straightforward sporting event. With live streaming and access to pictures prompting many potential attendees to remain at home, venues are being forced to diversify.

Up-to-date information on social media and the ability to access pictures 24/7 have resulted in stadiums working much harder to attract customers and there looks set to a notable rise in Smart Stadiums over the coming months.

These will allow attendees to download the tickets on their smartphones using this pass to get through the turnstiles quickly and efficiently. An assortment of retail and dining options is likely to be available to stadium-goers, whilst the option to personalize the entire experience is something that appears to be in development. Specific mobile apps are tailored towards the individual may also enter the market in 2020 and these should help improve the overall match-day experience.

