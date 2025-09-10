Spotify wants to be more than just the place where you queue up Taylor Swift on repeat. Now, it wants to be your vibe concierge.

The company is rolling out “smart filters” that let Premium users sort their library by mood, activity, or genre.

So instead of endlessly scrolling, you can just tap “workout,” “chill,” or “crying-in-the-shower-core” and let Spotify do the heavy lifting.

These filters also work for playlists, podcasts, and even audiobooks, and can launch a fresh session with Spotify’s AI DJ if you’re feeling extra lazy.

The feature started rolling out Friday to Premium subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and South Africa, with a global rollout coming in the next few weeks.

This is the latest move in Spotify’s ongoing quest to make its app feel more personal.

Earlier this year, the company added AI playlist creation, new playlist management tools, and even custom cover art options.

The AI DJ also got an upgrade, and Spotify’s OG recommendation gem, Discover Weekly, was revamped for 2024.

But here’s the catch: personalization is piling up, and some users think the app is starting to look like Times Square.

Between comments on podcasts, polls, stories, video podcasts, and now full-on music videos, Spotify is looking less like a music player and more like TikTok in a green tracksuit.

Longtime users have grumbled about the clutter, and a few have even jumped ship altogether, saying the interface is trying too hard to do everything at once.

Still, Spotify’s numbers tell a different story. Love it or hate it, the platform added 11% more users in the last quarter, hitting 696 million, while paid subscribers rose 12% to 276 million.

So while some diehards might rage-quit over the busy design, most of us will probably stick around, especially now that Spotify knows exactly what mood we’re in.

Will Spotify’s smart filters actually improve music discovery, or are they just adding more clutter to an already overcrowded interface? Do you think Spotify’s push toward becoming a “everything app” with videos, podcasts, and social features enhances or detracts from the core music streaming experience? Tell us below in the comments, or reach us via our Twitter or Facebook.