Start up a new hobby or side-hustle with this $40 photo bundle

With more time at home these days, the opportunity arises to take on a new hobby or side gig. If you’ve been interested in learning photography, but just don’t know where to start, this course bundle may be for you. Packed with over 100 hours of high-quality tutorials in photography and photo editing software, this professional bundle brings you everything you need to get started. Plus, it can be yours today for only $39.99.

Including over 1,000 lessons and 20 courses, this Pro Photography & Photoshop Course Bundle will teach you more than a thing or two about becoming a photographer. Whether you’re looking to start an extra side-hustle or simply want to take up photography as a hobby, you’ll get lifetime access to courses that offer everything from fundamental beginner concepts to advanced professional techniques.

You’ll be introduced to courses dedicated to different types of photography — such as wedding, cinematic, outdoor portrait, and landscape — and learn the process and techniques for each. Once you master the art of taking the photographs, you’ll learn editing methods in Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Photoshop, and GIMP, allowing you to review the content you capture and turn it into beautiful frame-worthy pieces.

Hands-on exercises and materials are also included and will enable you to practice what you learn, permitting you with the option to follow along with each tutorial. 24/7 access to all the content will allow you to come back and visit each concept or tutorial whenever a new project comes up or a spark of inspiration strikes.

While lifetime access to The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle is valued at almost $2,000, you can learn photography from the pros for only $39.99. Get started on a new hobby or career path and begin learning the art of photography today.

