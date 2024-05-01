Looking for a reliable way to keep your gadgets charged up during a power outage or on your next outdoor trip? The FlashSpeed 1000 portable power station is the solution you need.

Right now, it’s on sale for just $499 – a huge savings of $499 off the original price of $999. Your devices will thank you, and so will your wallet.

The FlashSpeed 1000 packs a punch with 1000 watts of continuous power and a generous 828Wh capacity. It’s like having a mini power plant.

This powerhouse charges super fast, too – from empty to full in just 70 minutes with a 700W AC input.

Solar lovers, this one’s for you! The FlashSpeed 1000 supports up to a 300W solar input, so you can replenish your power in just a few hours of sunshine (about 4-6 hours, to be exact).

Would you prefer to charge it in your car? It also supports 200W Max DC input(7-8 hours).

But the FlashSpeed 1000 gets even better! For added power, just hook it up to the VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Extra Battery and instantly double your capacity to 2376Wh.

Safety is a top priority. The FlashSpeed 1000 uses a high-quality LiFePO4 battery with an advanced LIFEBMS protection system. This ensures over 3,000 lifecycles and keeps your device safe and sound.

Never worry about losing power again. The FlashSpeed 1000’s UPS function can keep your laptop and fridge running smoothly, even during a blackout.

The FlashSpeed 1000 is the ultimate power backup solution. With its massive power output and fast charging times, you’ll never be left in the dark. Don’t miss out on this amazing deal – act fast and secure yours today!

Ready for an electrifying experience? Click through and witness the power revolution for yourself What We Like: Impressive 828Wh capacity

Rapid AC charging: 0-100% in 70 mins

Built with high-quality LiFePO4 battery for safety

UPS function ensures uninterrupted operation

