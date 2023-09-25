Gaming
Steam Deck 2 is coming in Valve’s own sweet time
Valve’s intentions for Steam Deck 2 are clear, but when will it arrive?
Valve has made no secret about its intentions to create a
Numerous big-name brands soon released their own portable consoles capable of running PC games, like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.
In 2023, the hardware of the original Steam Deck pales in comparison to the new top-tier hardware-packed handheld consoles, and we believe the time has come for the second generation console, the
And what a coincidence, the
The bad news is that Valve says a new
When is the
Steam Deck 2 coming?
Steam Deck developer Pierre-Loup Griffais recently spoke to The Verge and discussed the plans for a new console.
And according to the developer, 2025 is the soonest we can expect one.
According to Griffais, battery life concerns are the main reason for the delay. He wants the next Steam Deck to have a performance bump without draining the battery.
Here’s the full quote he furnished to The Verge:
It’s important to us that the Deck offers a fixed performance target for developers, and that the message to customers is simple, where every Deck can play the same games. As such, changing the performance level is not something we are taking lightly, and we only want to do so when there is a significant enough increase to be had. We also don’t want more performance to come at a significant cost to power efficiency and battery life. I don’t anticipate such a leap to be possible in the next couple of years, but we’re still closely monitoring innovations in architectures and fabrication processes to see where things are going there.
Battery life is the Achilles heel of the
Steam Deck
While the original
Even last year, also speaking to The Verge, Griffais mentioned that battery life was a top priority for the next
That said, even if
It would be similar to what Nintendo did with the Switch—refreshed the console with slightly better battery life and a new display.
The only thing is that Valve has a history of waiting until its hardware is ready, not for minor refreshes. We’ll not hold our breath waiting for the
