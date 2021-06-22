Steps that will help you to protect your computer from threats

A lot of people rely on their computers to conduct essential business. On top of this, employees are now finding themselves working remotely from home. Unfortunately, this has given rise to a huge amount of cyber-attacks.

Hackers are capitalizing on the fact that most people do not have a good level of cyber protection, so you have to make sure that you do what you can to protect yourself. If you want to find out more, then simply look below.

Install some Good Software

Strong security starts with you having a good level of antivirus software. Your antivirus software should be protecting your device from malware, and it should also be up to date. Ideally, you should scan your computer for viruses every night before you power down.

If you do not have good software right now, then you may be putting your system at serious risk, and this is the last thing that you need. If you want to do something about this then you simply need to go online and look up some reviews. This will help you to choose software that reflects the use of your computer.

Get a Firewall for your Computer

If you have a good antivirus software then this is great, but you also have to make sure that you have a good firewall too. The best way for you to protect your PC from hackers would be for you to stop them from being able to access your computer to start with. You can do this by having a solid firewall.

The great thing about a firewall is that it blocks any outside attempts, and it will also protect you from trojans too. All Windows-based computers come with a firewall preinstalled, but that being said, it doesn’t hurt to invest in another form of software as well, as this will give you a double layer of protection against threats.

Make a Boot Disk

Even if you have the best internet security out there, your PC may become compromised if you are the victim of a cyber-attack. Malicious software can be destructive to the point where it completely corrupts your OS. This means that you won’t be able to use it anymore, and the only way for you to remedy the issue would be for you to restore your entire system back to the factory settings.

If you want to get around this, then you have to make sure that you have an emergency boot disk. Most people create this on a USB drive, but there are other ways for you to do it if you don’t have one. Either way, this is essential if you want to give your computer the protection that it needs.

Image: Unsplash

Backup

You also have to make sure that you backup as well. You’ll need to do this in addition to have an emergency boot disk. More and more home computers are being targeted by ransom attacks and sometimes you may find that you are locked out of your own files. If you backup your system, then you may find that you can stop issues like this from happening. You can also use Google Drive if you want to backup your system online.

Hackers usually exploit the various security holes that they find in the software. If you have a Windows device, then you can configure all of your settings so that you can automatically download the latest version. If you have a Google device or even Apple, then they will alert you when a new update is available and it’s up to you when you install it. You need to make sure that you stay up to date with these if possible because if you don’t then you may be putting your entire system at risk without even realizing it.

Strict Web Browser Settings

It’s more than possible for you to enhance your cybersecurity settings in your website browser. You should think about disabling JavaScript if possible as this is used a lot by hackers. You should also disable the cookies in your browser as well if you can. This will stop your internet browsing habits from being tracked by people who may be trying to exploit your data. It’s also wise for you to download a VPN if possible. When you download a VPN, you can give your computer the protection it needs when browsing online. Check out this Surfshark review if you want to find out more.

Don’t Install Programs you Don’t Trust

Hackers will usually hide a Trojan or various other kinds of software inside programs. Hackers will usually hide software in screensavers or games. They do this since they are so popular with people who like to download. For this reason, you have to make sure that you do not download or install any programs unless you have scanned them beforehand.

It’s also so important that you don’t open email links that you don’t trust. Email is a very common form of communication and if you aren’t careful then you may find that you end up being part of a phishing scam. You may find that you are tricked into sharing information or that you end up installing a virus on your system. If you want to avoid this then take the time to try and scan any of your emails before you download attachments.

Disable Hidden Extensions on your Window Device

Windows devices tend to have a security flaw. By default, any extensions for file types are hidden. This gives hackers a very sneaky opportunity when it comes to hiding what their program does. This is especially the case for malicious programs. If you want to do something about this, then you need to try and disable this option when you load up your Windows system. If you can do this, then you will soon be able to see whether a program is an .exe file or if it’s just a document.

