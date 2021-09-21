Deals
Stock up on PS4 controllers for just $20 each
Hey, it’s a lot better than handing Sony $60 for their controller.
If you’re in need of an extra PS4 controller but don’t want to hand Sony the obligatory $60 for its highly-coveted DualShock 4, then do yourself a favor and check out this option from Axiay. Right now, it’s down to just $20 with code O7A2898F. An additional 30% discount is applied at checkout.
On the outside, this controller looks like your standard DualShock 4 controller. You get features like a touchpad, an integrated light bar, and a built-in speaker. Not to mention, there’s a cool turbo button that allows you to fire continuously without hitting the button all the time.
This is pretty much your standard DualShock 4 controller, the only difference being this one is just $20 vs. the regular $60. If this sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to enter code O7A2898F to get the discount. Click the button below for more information.
