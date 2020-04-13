Stock up on some Android charging cables with this 3-pack for just $4.50

If you constantly find yourself looking for a spare charging cable for your Android device, stop what you’re doing right now and check out this deal. For a limited time, Amazon is blowing out a three-pack of Android charging cables for just $4.50 with code 86LXR6GT. They normally sell for $9.

We could give you a thousand reasons to jump on this, but the main one is that you’ll never have to look for a cord ever again. That and the fact that this costs less than a cup of coffee at Starbucks is a no-brainer too.

If you plan on jumping on this deal, just remember to enter code 86LXR6GT at checkout to get the full discount. The coupon code expires April 19th so be sure to jump on this sooner than later. Supplies may run out so don’t pass this up.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.