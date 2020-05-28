Stock up on some premium Ringke iPhone cases at just $10 a pop

You paid a lot of money for your iPhone, it only makes sense you protect it with a case, right? The last thing you need is for that phone to drop and get all scuffed up, or worse, smash into pieces. Seriously, it’s the worst. And if you aren’t trying to break the bank getting one, eBay has a killer deal that gets you a premium Rinkge iPhone cases for just $10 each.

This deal applies to mainly the latest iPhone models. This includes the iPhone X, XS, XR, XS Max. You even get your pick of colors too. There’s plenty of options here, so whatever you’re looking for, this offer has it.

At this price, it probably wouldn’t hurt to pick up a few. You could be all fancy and switch up the colors of the case for each day. But that’s your prerogative. Either way, these are up for grabs at eBay for a limited time or until supplies run out. So don’t get left out on this deal. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.