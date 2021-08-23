Stop deleting your files and pick up this 1TB Toshiba portable hard drive for just $41

These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one on the cheap, Amazon is blowing out this Toshiba 1TB portable external hard drive for just $41. It typically sells for $53.

This portable external hard drive promises fast transfer speeds and it works with both USB 2.0 and 3.0. It comes with an easy-to-use auto backup system and you can even password protect all your files on the device. Not to mention, it’s extremely portable with this compact and stylish design.

For just $41, this is a steal. Portable external hard drives are a dime a dozen, but finding one at this print point is rare to find. if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.

