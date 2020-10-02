Stream content from your Mac to your TV with AirBeamTV for just $19

While many people are blasting through every binge-worthy series or movie, many movies can lose their luster because they are being forced to premiere on streaming platforms instead of giving viewers the full experience.

And endless streaming may have felt like a godsend during this pandemic but curling up to a computer screen is not doing any favors for your neck cramps and streaming everything directly to your tablet just doesn’t have the same effect as the big screen. Even viewing a presentation on a small screen can be painful for all those involved.

Ditch the small screen by streaming movies, apps, or presentations from your Mac to your Smart TV with AirBeamTV Screen Mirroring. By taking advantage of the temporarily discounted lifetime subscription for $18.99 — marked down 83 percent from $114 — you can mirror any MacBook, Mac, or iMac to the Smart TV of your choice.

Mirror your screen to one of 14 different Smart TV screen apps for different TV brands and experience the ease and quality of the leading smart screen mirroring solutions for your macOS device. Watch shows from your Mac on Samsung, LG, Roku, Panasonic, Sharp, Sony, or Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, Android TV and multiple other Smart TVs.

AirBeamTV for $18.99 is easy, fast, and wireless and doesn’t require the installation of any additional hardware. Save your eyes from the strain of looking at a small screen and start mirroring your macOS device to any screen in your home.

You don’t want to miss any of the important details in new, straight-to-streaming movie premieres and a lifetime subscription of AirBeamTV Screen Mirroring is the easiest way to stay tuned in on the big screen.

