T-Mobile has announced that its new satellite-powered messaging service, created in partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink, will officially launch to the public on July 23, 2025.

After months of beta testing, the service, called T-Satellite, will first offer text messaging only, but more features are expected by the end of the year.

At launch, T-Satellite will be free for customers on T-Mobile’s “Experience Beyond” plan. For everyone else, including non-T-Mobile customers, it will cost $10 per month.

This service is designed to keep people connected even in remote areas with no traditional cell coverage by using Starlink satellites instead of cell towers.

Initially, the service will support SMS (basic text messaging) on both Android and iPhone, and MMS (picture/video messages) on Android. MMS for iPhones is expected to come later.

On October 1, T-Mobile plans to add limited satellite-based data access, meaning users may be able to use certain apps even without regular service.

However, not all apps will work right away. T-Mobile says it’s working with a few companies to make their apps satellite-friendly.

These include AllTrails, Accuweather, and WhatsApp. While Apple and Google are listed as partners, T-Mobile hasn’t said which of their apps will be supported.

T-Mobile’s satellite strategy is a bit different from rivals like Verizon and AT&T, who have teamed up with a company called AST SpaceMobile.

Earlier this year, Verizon and AT&T showed off cell-to-satellite calling, and Verizon has already started offering limited satellite texting, but only on select Android phones.

There’s also some tension behind the scenes. Verizon and AT&T have criticized SpaceX and T-Mobile’s satellite plans, claiming they could interfere with their own efforts.

Despite that, T-Mobile and Starlink are pushing ahead, bringing satellite messaging to the public before their competitors.

T-Satellite is T-Mobile’s first step toward keeping users connected anywhere, and while it starts small, it could lead to more full-featured satellite phone service in the near future.

