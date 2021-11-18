TCL sound bars are incredibly discounted in today’s Amazon Deal of the Day

If you’ve been mulling the idea of buying a soundbar, there’s no better time than today to pull that trigger because Amazon has a few good options from TCL heavily discounted in its deal of the day. We’re talking prices as low as $69 and discounts of up to 44%.

If we had our pick of the litter, this Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is by far our best choice. Right now, it’s down to just $99.99. It typically sells for $179. So that’s an $80 discount. OK, we see you TCL.

But again, there are plenty of more options to choose from. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

TCL isn’t stopping there either. They have a ton of TV deals available in an early Black Friday deal. There’s a ton to choose from, but if you need some suggestions, we suggest this, this and, this. The rest of the deals can be found here.

But here’s the kicker: these prices are only good for today. Come tomorrow, and you’re out of luck. So if you’ve been meaning to grab anything mentioned in this post, make sure you do it today. Click the button below for more details.

Looking for some holiday gift ideas this shopping season? Be sure to check out our 2021 KnowTechie Holiday Gift Guide as our 2021 Gaming Gift Guide. Holiday shopping isn’t easy, let our gift guides guide you on your way.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.