Tech advances in seed making in 2020

Seed quality is significant to ensure a sustainable crop production. The seed augmentation can be done via physical, physiological, and biological treatments. Improved germination of seeds is quite profitable for commercial growers. Read the article to learn about effective tech advancements to regulate high-quality seed generation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) works well to serve the idea of digital agriculture. Tech advances in seed making encourage innovation and competitiveness. With the help of AI, farmers can gather information on every acre of their land. Agriculture is a fragmented business. Thus, it is significant to employ tech advancements that can help the farmers to connect the dots and get better insights about their fields.

Currently, IBM is putting efforts to bring together artificial intelligence and data that can help producers make better choices. This innovative platform draws benefits from AI, IoT, cloud, analytics, and weather to provide solutions in making seeds that best suit the field. The process begins by adopting an Electronic Field Record (EFR) to extract information like:

Soil data that reports moisture level, nutrient content, and fertility.

The preferences of farmers and commercial growers.

High-definition visual imaginary of land area.

Real-time observations, seasonal trends, and sub-seasonal trends.

Once the data is gathered via EFR, machine learning, and tech analytics, the growers can extract valuable insights and ideas to make smart choices when it comes to generating seeds. It allows the growers to visualize critical aspects like soil conditions, weather forecasts, crop stress, and evapotranspiration rates to offer seeds that can best fit with a particular type of field.

Agricultural Robots

With agricultural robots, farmers no longer have to dig manually to extract seeds from the existing field. Not only this, but robots also ease the work for farmers by automatically watering the crop, fertilizing, and applying pesticides evenly. Agriculture robots increase crop productivity, increase worker safety, and reduce the harmful impact on natural ecosystems. It is beneficial in keeping the food prices down by dropping the use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Furthermore, robotic technology is best to conduct reliable monitoring and better evaluation of natural resources like air, water quality, and land type. This way growers can gain control over production, processing, distribution, and storage of seeds. With quality seeds;

Greater field efficiency can be expected.

The hazardous environmental and ecological impact can be reduced.

Safer growing conditions and safer crops can be ensured.

However, if you are looking for high-quality seeds, use robotic technology to spread seeds all over the field evenly.

Synthetic Biology

In 2020, the use of synthetic biology is greatly expected to modernize the process of seed generation. Under this advancement, programming biology is done by using standardized parts. Synthetic biology favors the idea of biotechnology expansion. It attempts to design, build, and remediate engineered biological systems.

As a result, the growers can further process the information, manipulate seed chemicals, produce seed materials, and employ satisfactory seed generation methods. Not only this, synthetic technology aims to provide food, produce energy, maintain human health, and enhance our environment. Synthetic biology is viable in 2020, mainstream in 2022, and financially viable in 2023.

Seed Sensors

The seed sensors approach is hopefully going to lower production hassles. Instead of employing manual seed generation practice and recommending field fertilization before application, the high-resolution sensors inform the growers and farmers about the appropriate equipment, appropriate seed type, correct amount needed, and suitable method. Optical sensors and drones are best-suited to serve the needs of digital agriculture. They are able to ensure quality seed production and maintain the overall crop health.

