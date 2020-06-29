Tech hacks you need to know when managing your employees remotely

So, if you and the team that you manage has been affected by the recent global pandemic, there’s a good chance that you’re being forced to do everything that you would normally do in the office at home right now.

You might be feeling a little out of your depth in your new work environment. However, it doesn’t have to be too complicated. Let’s take a look at some of our best tech hacks that you need to know when managing your employees remotely.

Use a Team Scheduler

How hard is it to keep on top of what everyone is supposed to be doing, all at once? You probably struggle to do this at the office, let alone now that you’re managing your team members from a distance.

Don’t worry, though – the beauty of technology these days is that there are a lot of time-saving scheduling apps and websites out there that can make everything easier. Just make sure that you find one that’s easy to use; otherwise, you could find yourself overwhelmed again.

Communicate Every Day Through Video Chat

You communicate every day with the people in your team at the office, right? Then you should try to keep this habit up, even though we’re all working from home right now. One of the most important aspects of managing a team when you can’t be with them in person is having good communication.

Luckily, we live in a day and age where there is no shortage of video chat apps and software that you can use to stay in touch with everyone. Remember, the more you show your face right now, the more valued they’ll feel, which will help them stay on task and be accountable.

Manage Their Productivity

One thing that you might be worried about more than everything else is making sure that your employees stick to the task at hand, and stay as productive as they are in the office.

In the beginning, you might have a few teething issues with this, as everyone gets used to their new working environment. However, after a while, they should settle in and achieve similar productivity levels. If you’re worried about this, consider trying an employee productivity tracker so that you can keep an eye on what everyone’s doing.

Equip Them with the Right Tools

One of the most important parts of managing your team from home is making sure that they have the right tools. From ensuring that they have a computer to do their work on to ensure that everyone has appropriate technology and software installed on it for easy access to work tasks, there’s a lot that you can do to make everyone’s life a bit easier.

The better your employees are equipped, the easier their job will be.

Keeping on top of your employees from home right now is not the easiest job in the world. However, make the most of these tech hacks, and take advantage of the power of technology to make your team more productive and accountable.

