Tech Hangover: Chinese hackers were responsible for that massive Equifax data breach

DOJ charges four China-backed hackers with Equifax breach
“Four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army are alleged to have hacked Equifax’s computer systems and commit economic espionage… these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools.”—AG Barr
U.S. prosecutors have charged four Chinese military hackers over the 2017 cyberattack at Equifax, which resulted in a data breach involving more than 147 million credit reports. – TechCrunch
Amazon wants to question Trump after losing $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract
Amazon is seeking to depose President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Defense Secretary James Mattis over a $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract awarded to Microsoft. – CNBC
Yahoo and Tumblr lost 33% of their web traffic in the past several years
If there were any major sites that took a web traffic pummeling in 2019 it was Yahoo and Tumblr. That’s according to a new report from SimilarWeb. The report looks back on key web trends in 2019. Among those trends were some pretty bad news for some sites. – Fast Company
Nikola teases an electric pickup with 600 miles of range
Nikola Corporation, an Arizona-based startup that’s working on zero-emission big rigs, just announced that it’s following Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and General Motors into the electric pickup market with a truck called the Badger. – The Verge
I Tried Not to Cum While Playing the Adult Games Advertised on Pornhub
I spend a lot of time looking at Pornhub for my job, and there’s one type of ad on the site that I can’t get out of my head. The visuals change, but the copy is often the same, presenting me with a kind of challenge or dare, perhaps with a hint of hostility: “Try not to cum while playing this game.” – Motherboard
Notable Mentions
What Happens When QAnon Seeps From the Web to the Offline World
TCL came out of nowhere to capture the US TV market. Up next: cheap phones.
Software that swaps out words can now fool the AI behind Alexa and Siri
