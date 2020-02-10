Tech Hangover: Chinese hackers were responsible for that massive Equifax data breach

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

“Four members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army are alleged to have hacked Equifax’s computer systems and commit economic espionage… these thefts can feed China’s development of artificial intelligence tools.”—AG Barr

U.S. prosecutors have charged four Chinese military hackers over the 2017 cyberattack at Equifax, which resulted in a data breach involving more than 147 million credit reports. – TechCrunch

I wonder how much luck Amazon is going to have with this. If I were a betting man, this is never going to happen.

Amazon is seeking to depose President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Defense Secretary James Mattis over a $10 billion Pentagon cloud contract awarded to Microsoft. – CNBC

RIP to all that sweet engagement.

If there were any major sites that took a web traffic pummeling in 2019 it was Yahoo and Tumblr. That’s according to a new report from SimilarWeb. The report looks back on key web trends in 2019. Among those trends were some pretty bad news for some sites. – Fast Company

God damn, that’s a lot of range for an electric pick up truck. Do us all a favor and start making these things right now.

Nikola Corporation, an Arizona-based startup that’s working on zero-emission big rigs, just announced that it’s following Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and General Motors into the electric pickup market with a truck called the Badger. – The Verge

This is a fascinating read. Try not to ejaculate while reading it. Here’s an excerpt:

I spend a lot of time looking at Pornhub for my job, and there’s one type of ad on the site that I can’t get out of my head. The visuals change, but the copy is often the same, presenting me with a kind of challenge or dare, perhaps with a hint of hostility: “Try not to cum while playing this game.” – Motherboard

