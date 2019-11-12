Tech Hangover: Disney+ is broken

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

For a company that knows more about you than you would like them to know, I honestly don’t know how I feel about them having access to medical records. I’m sure I’m not the only one.

In a sign of Google’s major ambitions in the health care industry, the search giant is working with the country’s second-largest hospital system to store and analyze the data of millions of patients in an effort to improve medical services, the two organizations announced on Monday. – New York Times

This is exactly what Facebook should be doing. Good on Twitter for this.

Representatives from Twitter met with advertisers last week to discuss the specifics of what might be — and won’t be — included in its ban on political advertising. In those meetings, Twitter staffers suggested that ads that spread awareness about issues of national significance would still be allowed after the ban takes effect. Ads that advocate for a specific candidate or piece of legislation will be banned, according to one advertiser briefed on Twitter’s plans. – BuzzFeed News

From what I’m hearing, Disney spent over three billion dollars to get this service up and running. Sounds like they should have spent more.

Disney+ launched to much fanfare on Tuesday, and then immediately hit some bumps. Disney fans looking to enjoy all the content the company’s new streaming service had to offer were instead greeted by error pages starring Disney’s own Wreck-It Ralph.

It’s not yet prime time for 5G networks, which still face logistical and technical hurdles, but they’re increasingly coming online in major cities worldwide. Which is why it’s especially worrying that new 5G vulnerabilities are being discovered almost by the dozen. – Wired

You hate to see it.

Adidas plans to close high-tech “robot” factories in Germany and the United States that it launched to bring production closer to customers, saying Monday that deploying some of the technology in Asia would be “more economic and flexible.” Reuters

blows my mind that Snap continues to make new versions of these https://t.co/W9WXzzhZtu — Kevin Raposo (@Kevin_Raposo) November 12, 2019

Snapchat’s Spectacles are like GoPros for your face. The sunglasses’ two embedded cameras immediately capture photos and videos when one of the discreet buttons on the temple is pressed. Released today, Spectacles 3 is Snapchat’s latest model, and can now produce three-dimensional photos and videos with animated augmented reality effects. – BuzzFeed News

This. Is. Good.

In a major victory for privacy rights, a federal court in Boston today ruled that the government’s suspicionless searches of international travelers’ smartphones and laptops at airports and other U.S. ports of entry violate the Fourth Amendment. – ACLU

