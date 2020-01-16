Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Facebook is a “shameful” company
Don’t lie, you know it is too.
Pelosi slams Facebook’s ‘shameful’ behavior and says execs ‘schmooze’ the Trump administration
I mean, she’s not wrong.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed Facebook during her weekly press briefing Thursday, accusing the company of only caring about profits and saying executives “schmooze” the Trump administration to avoid taxes and antitrust action. – CNBC
Google will wind down Chrome apps starting in June
I honestly can’t remember the last time I actually used a Chrome app.
Google said Wednesday that it will begin to phase out traditional Chrome apps starting in June, and winding down slowly over two years’ time. Chrome extensions, though, will live on. – PCWorld
The FBI Can Unlock Florida Terrorist’s iPhones Without Apple
The FBI is pressing Apple Inc. to help it break into a terrorist’s iPhones, but the government can hack into the devices without the technology giant, according to experts in cybersecurity and digital forensics. –Bloomberg
NBC’s streaming service Peacock will have free version and two subscription tiers starting at $4.99
Great, another streaming service I’ll eventually throw my money at.
NBCUniversal unveiled its Peacock streaming service to investors Thursday, highlighted by a free-for-all version that stands out in an increasingly crowded online video market. It launches in the U.S. on July 15. –CNBC
This App Lets Us See Everywhere People Drive
An app that is supposed to be a fun activity for dashcam users to broadcast their camera feeds and drives is actually allowing people to scrape and store the real-time location of drivers across the world. –Motherboard
