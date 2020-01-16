Connect with us

Tech Hangover

Tech Hangover: Facebook is a “shameful” company

Don’t lie, you know it is too.

tech hangover bar
Image: KnowTechie

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover. 

Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

Pelosi slams Facebook’s ‘shameful’ behavior and says execs ‘schmooze’ the Trump administration

mark zuckerberg standing in front of privacy text

Image: KnowTechie

I mean, she’s not wrong.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., slammed Facebook during her weekly press briefing Thursday, accusing the company of only caring about profits and saying executives “schmooze” the Trump administration to avoid taxes and antitrust action. – CNBC

Google will wind down Chrome apps starting in June

google chrome logo on purple background

Image: KnowTechie

I honestly can’t remember the last time I actually used a Chrome app.

Google said Wednesday that it will begin to phase out traditional Chrome apps starting in June, and winding down slowly over two years’ time. Chrome extensions, though, will live on. – PCWorld

The FBI Can Unlock Florida Terrorist’s iPhones Without Apple

an iphone laying on a table

Image: Unsplash

The FBI is pressing Apple Inc. to help it break into a terrorist’s iPhones, but the government can hack into the devices without the technology giant, according to experts in cybersecurity and digital forensics. –Bloomberg

NBC’s streaming service Peacock will have free version and two subscription tiers starting at $4.99

nbc streaming service called peacock

Image: NBC

Great, another streaming service I’ll eventually throw my money at.

NBCUniversal unveiled its Peacock streaming service to investors Thursday, highlighted by a free-for-all version that stands out in an increasingly crowded online video market. It launches in the U.S. on July 15. –CNBC

This App Lets Us See Everywhere People Drive

An app that is supposed to be a fun activity for dashcam users to broadcast their camera feeds and drives is actually allowing people to scrape and store the real-time location of drivers across the world. –Motherboard

