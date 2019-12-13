Connect with us

Tech Hangover: Google has mapped a whole bunch of the world

Google maps the world and Facebook continues to let it down.

There's no way you can read all of the day's news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we're here to help.

There's a ton of tech news we weren't able to cover throughout the day, so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn't get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories.

Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

Google Maps has now photographed 10 million miles in Street View

google maps ar preview

Google just keeps on truckin’

On Friday, Google revealed how much work those cars and other devices have done to map the world: the company has captured more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery. The distance, Google said, would amount to circling the Earth more than 400 times. – CNET

Samsung refutes its own executive’s claim of one million Galaxy Folds sold

galaxy fold mike twitter

So we reported earlier that Samsung was selling some Galaxy Folds, but apparently, that wasn’t really the case.

Just one day later, Samsung found itself in the unfortunate position of having to walk back that declaration of 1 million Galaxy Fold sales, with a company spokesman acknowledging that figure is not accurate. – BGR

More than 800,000 Apple Podcasts are now available on Echo devices

knowtechie roundtable about podcasts

Ok, look, it’s a slow news day – we’re trying here.

Got an Alexa device and love podcasts? The two have come together and now you can stream more than 800,000 Apple Podcast shows through Alexa devices like Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Spot. – Digital Trends

A thief took Facebook hard drives with payroll data from a worker’s car

facebook on computer with binoculars

And the worst part, apparently the social company waited weeks to tell employees.

A thief broke into a payroll worker’s car and stole hard drives that reportedly contained unencrypted payroll information for around 29,000 current and former US employees. – Engadget

