Tech Hangover: Google has mapped a whole bunch of the world

Google just keeps on truckin’

On Friday, Google revealed how much work those cars and other devices have done to map the world: the company has captured more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery. The distance, Google said, would amount to circling the Earth more than 400 times. – CNET

So we reported earlier that Samsung was selling some Galaxy Folds, but apparently, that wasn’t really the case.

Just one day later, Samsung found itself in the unfortunate position of having to walk back that declaration of 1 million Galaxy Fold sales, with a company spokesman acknowledging that figure is not accurate. – BGR

Got an Alexa device and love podcasts? The two have come together and now you can stream more than 800,000 Apple Podcast shows through Alexa devices like Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Spot. – Digital Trends

And the worst part, apparently the social company waited weeks to tell employees.

A thief broke into a payroll worker’s car and stole hard drives that reportedly contained unencrypted payroll information for around 29,000 current and former US employees. – Engadget

