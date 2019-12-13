Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: Google has mapped a whole bunch of the world
Google maps the world and Facebook continues to let it down.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
Google Maps has now photographed 10 million miles in Street View
Google just keeps on truckin’
On Friday, Google revealed how much work those cars and other devices have done to map the world: the company has captured more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery. The distance, Google said, would amount to circling the Earth more than 400 times. – CNET
Samsung refutes its own executive’s claim of one million Galaxy Folds sold
So we reported earlier that Samsung was selling some Galaxy Folds, but apparently, that wasn’t really the case.
Just one day later, Samsung found itself in the unfortunate position of having to walk back that declaration of 1 million Galaxy Fold sales, with a company spokesman acknowledging that figure is not accurate. – BGR
More than 800,000 Apple Podcasts are now available on Echo devices
Ok, look, it’s a slow news day – we’re trying here.
Got an Alexa device and love podcasts? The two have come together and now you can stream more than 800,000 Apple Podcast shows through Alexa devices like Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and Echo Spot. – Digital Trends
A thief took Facebook hard drives with payroll data from a worker’s car
And the worst part, apparently the social company waited weeks to tell employees.
A thief broke into a payroll worker’s car and stole hard drives that reportedly contained unencrypted payroll information for around 29,000 current and former US employees. – Engadget
And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:
- Apple’s new parental iPhone feature doesn’t work that well – Apple is working on a fix
- Twitter now lets you upload iOS Live Photos as GIFs – Here’s how
- A new report tells us less than 10% of Americans are buying $1,000+ smartphones
- Spotify rolls out yet another feature to promote podcasts
- Magbulb uses magnets to make changing lightbulbs even easier
- Microsoft is pulling the plug on Wunderlist – Check out these great alternatives
- Oculus Go headsets are down to just $130 right now (normally $200)
- Review: Mixcder E10 – Impressive, lag-free noise-canceling headphones
- So apparently Samsung HASN’T sold one million Galaxy Folds
- The upcoming Xbox Series X looks more like a PC than game console
