Tech Hangover: The Monday Edition

Expired music licenses are a huge deal in the video game industry. This post, as one Techmeme editor writes, is “a deep dive into music licensing in games, where the wrong type of licenses or expired ones may force developers to stop sales or game releases on new platforms.”

Developers can license popular music to make their games appeal to certain audiences, while musicians benefit from instantaneous exposure to millions of new listeners (and usually a lot of money). It’s a healthy relationship, but like all relationships it isn’t without problems — and many of the problems associated with music licenses can cause some games to be removed from sale – Game Industry Biz

Uh, I’m deeply disturbed by this.

An HCI researcher and interaction designer, his focus is on how digital devices and software can be made more approachable and effective by picking up anthropomorphic cues. – SlashGear

Facebook said Monday that it is taking new steps to clearly identify state-run media for users and to better protect the accounts of political candidates and officials as part of a broader effort to prevent its platform from being abused to interfere with the 2020 US elections. – CNN

By the way, it’s 2019.

….Eight-inch floppy disks were still used to store data critical to operating the Air Force’s intercontinental ballistic missile command, control, and communications network. Those floppy disks have now been retired. – ArsTechnica

Um yeah, this story is utterly terrifying. And apparently, this happens a lot. Searching Google for “Nest + camera + hacked” offers some interesting results.

I hear the familiar chime, which means someone is about to talk through the camera. Then, to my horror, a female voice that I don’t recognize starts talking to my 18-month-old son. He looks around the room and then at the ceiling, wondering who’s there. – Silicon Valley

Don’t get your hopes up yet. The project is still in its early stages. But if everything works out as planned, this could result in CVS stores doubling as drone delivery hubs.

UPS and CVS on Monday said they’re working together to develop drone deliveries of prescriptions and retail products from CVS stores to US homes. This partnership is the first foray into retail for UPS Flight Forward, the shipper’s new subsidiary for drone operations. That subsidiary has so far focused on deliveries in and around hospital campuses. – CNET

In another episode of why people are literally the worst. Tips have always been a feature people have begged for in the Uber app. Now that it’s here, turns out people are using it as much as they should.

Only 1 percent of Uber customers always tip, while nearly 60 percent never do, according to a new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). The average tip is 50 cents a ride, but for those who do tip, the average is more like $3. Men are more likely to tip than women, but female drivers get tipped more than male ones.

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

Vatican launches smart rosary, someone already found a security flaw

Facebook will ban ads that discourage people from voting

Alphabet’s Wing launches first commercial drone delivery service in U.S., beating Amazon, Uber

Mercedes-Benz app exposed car owners’ info to other users

