Tech Hangover: Twitter thinks you’re all scrubs

If you’re one of the many people that have to scroll through ads on your timeline, congratulations: Twitter things you’re a certified srub.

“Historically, users with high follower counts have seen fewer ads,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. “Recently, we’ve shifted our approach to showing ads to everyone who uses Twitter and as a result, some will notice an increase in the number of ads they’re seeing.” – The Verge

Twitter used to be such a happier place. What happened? Oh right…

A small number of prolific U.S. Twitter users create the majority of tweets, and that extends to Twitter discussions around politics, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center out today. Building on an earlier study, which discovered that 10% of users created 80% of tweets from U.S. adults, the organization today says that just 6% of U.S. adults on Twitter account for 73% of tweets about national politics. – TechCrunch

“The social media giant’s chief executive took an early lashing Wednesday over the company’s policies to spot and prevent the spread disinformation.” – Washington Post

In the new experiments, a volunteer paralyzed from the neck down instead imagined moving his arm to write each letter of the alphabet. That brain activity helped train a computer model known as a neural network to interpret the commands, tracing the intended trajectory of his imagined pen tip to create letters

Can you imagine the poor aide trying to describe to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer what TikTok is?

In a letter to Joseph Maguire, the director of national intelligence, the lawmakers questioned TikTok’s data-collection practices and whether the app adheres to censorship rules directed by the Chinese government that could limit what U.S. users see. TikTok, which provides users a feed of short videos, has become wildly popular among teenagers worldwide. – Washington Post

Facebook is set to launch its much-anticipated News tab, but for the love of God, don’t call them a media company as Facebook says they’re not a media company

Facebook is getting its own dedicated news tab later this week, apparently. The platform’s tricky relationship with news is now crystallizing into a partnership, in which Facebook will pay big publishers to post to the news tab.. – The Next Web

