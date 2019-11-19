Tech Hangover: We’re all getting hacked

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Thankfully the issue has been patched, but for added safety measure, be sure to update your WhatsApp app like right now. And if you can, avoid opening any MP4 files.

At this moment and for the foreseeable future, it’s a good idea to avoid opening MP4 files in WhatsApp. There’s a bug in WhatsApp for both iOS and Android where a malicious person can send a specially-crafted MP4 file to ultimately control a users’ phone. This bug was patched, but not all people in the world have said patch right this minute. – SlashGear

In the year of our Lord 2019, men continue to be horny.

Aggrieved that their matches aren’t ‘quality’ enough, they share techniques to cheat the dating app’s algorithm and raise their status. – Mel Magazine

When DoorDash isn’t getting slammed with data breaches, they’re notoriously known for ripping off its workers. Now they’re getting sued for it, and rightfully so.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine brought charges against DoorDash on Tuesday, accusing the company of pocketing tips meant for workers and misleading customers about where their money was going. – CNBC

What the fuck is up with Amazon and the police lately. Seriously, there’s this, this, and this. Now this? I don’t know, but I don’t like it.

Police officers who download videos from homeowners’ Ring doorbell cameras can keep them forever and share them with whomever they’d like without providing evidence of a crime, the Amazon-owned firm told a lawmaker earlier this month. – Washington Post

Damn Evan, drag Zuck’s ass why don’t you. Truthfully tho, he has a point. Facebook needs to step the fuck up.

As pressure mounts on Big Tech companies to address the spread of misinformation, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Monday that his company fact-checks all political advertising.

I mean, of course they are. It’s 2019. How is this news?

A community of 3D graphics hobbyists are making and selling avatars of real people in order to fulfill their sexual fantasies, and there’s little anyone can do to stop them. – Motherboard

When Mike Carpenter learned Google’s latest acquisition would be Fitbit, the maker of a device he wore at all hours of the day except in the shower, he left his Fitbit Charge 3 on the table at his office where he was working that day. He, and others like him, haven’t picked theirs up since. – CNBC

