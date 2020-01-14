Tech Hangover
Tech Hangover: YouTube got a book deal
I’m proud for them.
We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.
There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.
Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).
YouTube is the next Big Tech company to get book treatment
A few months ago I finished the book about Uber, written by New York Times journalist Mike Isaac. It was awesome. You should buy it and read it. It’s good. And with all the shit surrounding YouTube, I’m guessing this will kick ass too.
Silicon Valley giants like Facebook, Twitter and Uber have for some time been subjects of books, movies and long exposés—and now it’s YouTube’s turn, with a new book deal for Bloomberg journalist Mark Bergen’s “Like, Comment, Subscribe.” – Axios
Microsoft patches Windows 10 after the NSA quietly told it about a major vulnerability
Uh yeah, it’s never a good sign when the NSA has to come in and tell you how to code your software. Thanks, NSA?
The National Security Agency alerted Microsoft in recent weeks to a significant issue affecting its Windows 10 operating system, ubiquitous within corporations and among consumers, two senior federal cybersecurity officials told CNBC.
Cookies track you across the internet. Google wants to phase them out
One of the best ways Google’s ad business makes money off you is by tracking your cookies. This will crush the online ad business. What’s the play here?
Google has announced plans to limit the ability of other companies to track people across the internet and collect information about them, a significant change that has widespread ramifications for online privacy as well as the digital economy. –NBC News
Popular Apps Share Intimate Details About You With Dozens of Companies
Is anyone surprised here?
A new study shows how popular apps, including Grindr, OkCupid, Tinder, and the period-tracking apps Clue and MyDays, share intimate data about consumers with dozens of companies involved in the advertising business. –Consumer Reports
Amazon taps AI to discover why customers buy seemingly irrelevant products
I feel extremely seen right now.
Why do customers buy products seemingly irrelevant to their web and voice assistant searches? That’s a good question — and one a team of Amazon researchers sought to answer in a study scheduled to be presented at the upcoming ACM Web Search and Data Mining conference in February. – VentureBeat
