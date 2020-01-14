Tech Hangover: YouTube got a book deal

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

A few months ago I finished the book about Uber, written by New York Times journalist Mike Isaac. It was awesome. You should buy it and read it. It’s good. And with all the shit surrounding YouTube, I’m guessing this will kick ass too.

Silicon Valley giants like Facebook, Twitter and Uber have for some time been subjects of books, movies and long exposés—and now it’s YouTube’s turn, with a new book deal for Bloomberg journalist Mark Bergen’s “Like, Comment, Subscribe.” – Axios

Uh yeah, it’s never a good sign when the NSA has to come in and tell you how to code your software. Thanks, NSA?

The National Security Agency alerted Microsoft in recent weeks to a significant issue affecting its Windows 10 operating system, ubiquitous within corporations and among consumers, two senior federal cybersecurity officials told CNBC.

One of the best ways Google’s ad business makes money off you is by tracking your cookies. This will crush the online ad business. What’s the play here?

Google has announced plans to limit the ability of other companies to track people across the internet and collect information about them, a significant change that has widespread ramifications for online privacy as well as the digital economy. –NBC News

Is anyone surprised here?

A new study shows how popular apps, including Grindr, OkCupid, Tinder, and the period-tracking apps Clue and MyDays, share intimate data about consumers with dozens of companies involved in the advertising business. –Consumer Reports

I feel extremely seen right now.

Why do customers buy products seemingly irrelevant to their web and voice assistant searches? That’s a good question — and one a team of Amazon researchers sought to answer in a study scheduled to be presented at the upcoming ACM Web Search and Data Mining conference in February. – VentureBeat

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

Notable Mentions

How digital sleuths unravelled the mystery of Iran’s plane crash

Annual global PC shipments grow for the first time in 8 years

The Military Is Building Long-Range Facial Recognition That Works in the Dark

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.