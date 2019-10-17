Tech Hangover: Zuckerberg and Musk are wild, and not in a good way

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

Reptile Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg, is making rounds in the headlines today. He did a speech today at Georgetown University where he talks about free speech and Facebook. But mostly Facebook. Anyways, there’s a lot of narratives here, but here’s a good take:

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview he worries “about an erosion of truth” online but defended the policy that allows politicians to peddle ads containing misrepresentations and lies on his social network, a stance that has sparked an outcry during the 2020 presidential campaign. “People worry, and I worry deeply, too, about an erosion of truth,” Zuckerberg told The Washington Post ahead of a speech Thursday at Georgetown University. “At the same time, I don’t think people want to live in a world where you can only say things that tech companies decide are 100 percent true. And I think that those tensions are something we have to live with.” – Washington Post

There’s a lot going on here. SpaceX wants permission to launch more satellites but it’s too early to tell if they’re going to do it. Anyways, the gist of it is more satellites flooding the orbit. Perfect.

SpaceX is seeking permission to launch another 30,000 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for its Starlink broadband network, which would be in addition to the nearly 12,000 satellites the company already has permission to launch. But it’s too early in the process to determine whether SpaceX is likely to launch most or all of the additional 30,000 satellites. – ArsTechnica

This is good on the child porn ring being busted. 100%. But ehhhh, the privacy part is concerning. But if it’s being used to take down creeps and thugs, I’m totally ok with that too.

Federal authorities in the U.S. have unsealed charges against the South Korean operator of a child porn ring that’s been billed as the world’s “largest dark web child porn marketplace.” The child porn site, known as Welcome to Video, charged some users in Bitcoin and authorities say they successfully unmasked those Bitcoin transactions in order to catch the perpetrators. An additional 337 people from around the world have been charged in relation to the Tor-based site. – Gizmodo

Hooray for boners!

The UK has scrapped a controversial plan to require age verification for accessing porn online, after repeated delays. Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan said the measure — which was initially scheduled to go into effect in March 2018 — “will not be commencing.” Instead, the government plans to accomplish the goal of “protecting children online” as part of a “propsed online harms regulatory regime.” – The Next Web

I don’t know, Joe suggested we put this story in, but apparently someone spotted Tesla’s upcoming crossover vehicle. Honestly, anything can be under that tarp. But this report sounds pretty convincing.

The Tesla Model Y prototype sightings continue and now a Model Y has been spotted in the state of Washington – indicating the likely start of long-distance testing. – Electrek

In another episode of why human beings are absolutely the worst…

Asher Burke built his company, Ads Inc, on the back of one of the internet’s most persistent, lucrative, and sophisticated scams — the subscription trap. And then it all fell apart. There was just one problem: Ads Inc.’s business was a massive Facebook scam, and it had little, if any, expertise in legitimate e-commerce. – BuzzFeed News

Last year, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk went on YouTube host Joe Rogan’s show and smoked some weed. That was unfortunate, because SpaceX happens to be a U.S. military contractor with security clearances, and the U.S. government does not like marijuana—and in this instance, it disliked it so much it spent $5 million to demonstrate its displeasure. – Gizmodo

I don’t care what anyone says, Kotaku is out here doing the lord’s work with this hard-hitting journalism. There’s a lot here in this piece, but one of the main takeaways is how much data Niantic has on its players.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the latest game from the company behind Pokémon Go, lets players harness the magic of their childhood to combat monsters and collect shimmering digital artifacts across their local neighborhoods. Niantic’s apps certainly encourage gamers to get outdoors and get active, but behind the scenes, Wizards Unite is quietly casting another spell: collecting a surprising amount of data about where you go. – Kotaku

