Tech you need when you travel

When you’re on the go, there are tons of gadgets you could be using to make your journey better. From unique hardware to fantastic software, the latest tech makes it easy to travel anywhere.

If you’re planning to head out for work or vacation soon, then read on to find out the tech we can’t live without when we hit the road.

A Virtual Private Network

Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, you need a VPN the next time you hit the road. A VPN, also known as a virtual private network, is essentially a way to make your internet connection private at any time! VPNs keep your data secure even when you’re on public wi-fi.

A VPN creates a secure connection to other networks by routing your internet activities through an alternate IP address. VPNs can be a great way to get around firewalls based in one country or another, which is essential if you’re traveling in countries like China, where some content might be restricted otherwise.

The best VPN is one that keeps you safe wherever you go. When choosing a VPN, make sure to read the reviews to see if it’s a good match for your devices!

Noise Cancelling Headphones

The next thing you need when you travel is a reliable pair of noise-canceling headphones. A good set of noise-canceling headphones will save you tons of headaches on a plane. They are also fantastic in any hostels that you might share with a noisy traveler.

When looking for a pair, we recommend over-the-ear style headphones for an actual noise dampening experience. In-your-ear headphones that promise to be noise canceling may not be as efficient if they’re not correctly fitted to your ear. But over-the-ear and headphones typically dampen out sound through physical barriers, which means they’re going to be efficient even if they’re not a perfect fit.

A Pocket Translation Device

The next tech you need if you’re going to travel abroad is a live translation device. Pocketalk is one such device that is incredibly popular in Japan. The little gadget uses machine learning to translate your speech instantly.

Speak into the microphone wait a moment, and your sentence will come out in the target language. Then have other speakers speak into the microphone, and this tiny translator will return their thoughts in English.

These handy translation devices are great if you’re making a stopover in the country for a few days and haven’t quite mastered the language. All in all, these devices make it much easier to travel stress-free, and they make you feel like you’re living in the future.

An On-The-Go Photo Printer

Lastly, if you want to preserve your memories in an instant, consider taking a pocket-size on-the-go photo printer with you when you travel. These cool devices work similarly to a polaroid film camera hook up to your phone through Bluetooth or wi-fi and allow you to print pictures directly from your camera roll wherever you go.

These tiny printouts are perfect whether you’re an aspiring photographer, or you’re just someone who likes to share the memories of the night they made. These simple printers are often the size of your palm, and their great way to preserve the memories instantly.

One benefit to these printers is that unlike a one-shot Instax or polaroid camera, you can retake the photos on your phone repeatedly until you’re satisfied with the results before printing them out.

In The End

All in all, these cool gadgets make a big difference when you’re on the go. From improving communication to protecting your privacy and even preserving your memories, these things are sure to enhance your trip no matter where in the world you head.

