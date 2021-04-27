Technological trends in the legal sector

Technology has helped legal professionals meet the demands of today’s clients and survive the COVID-19 pandemic, so we can confidently say that legal tech is here to stay. Naturally, anticipating any shifts in the paradigms and rolling with the changes will allow you to keep your competitive edge.

Continue reading to find out which trends will affect the legal sector in 2021 and beyond.

The widespread use of AI

Artificial intelligence is on route to becoming a crucial part of the law profession. One peek at the implementation of AI in the latest software for lawyers and you’ll see what we mean.

Take legal research, for example. The rise of natural language processing has made traditional research practically obsolete. The process of contract review can be streamlined by using AI-powered contract review software to scan the document in an instant. AI is even used to predict litigation outcomes more accurately.

AI has been recognized as a perfect solution to many workflow inefficiencies that have been holding the law profession back, so its benefits can’t be ignored.

Hence, we can expect more widespread adoption of AI-powered technologies across the legal sector sooner rather than later.

Continued use of remote work technologies

When the pandemic started, remote working quickly became a necessity. However, lawyers soon discovered that the switch didn’t seem to present as big of a problem as they expected.

Even in the post-vaccination period, many law firms will continue using remote work while simultaneously giving more attention to developing more effective communication channels – all in the effort to better suit the needs of their clients.

Now that a hybrid approach is a viable option, it’s important to mention that remote work will keep playing a big part in providing a broader talent pool that opened once employees stopped being limited by geographical locations.

Automation in the workplace

Automation of administrative tasks will become more common as law firms struggle to keep their costs down and deliver fast results at the same time. Many processes that previously required plenty of time to complete can now be automated.

For instance, document automation can save you a lot of time while onboarding a new client by giving you templates that make it easier to quickly craft legal documents. Once the necessary fields are filled out, the software will automatically generate the document for you.

Lawyers are finally embracing automation to help them move away from low-value tasks in favor of focusing on important issues, and they won’t let up any time soon.

Cybersecurity and cloud migration

Increased reliance on remote working and technology has left law firms with a significant risk of cyber-attacks. Since law firms deal with a lot of sensitive information, strengthening cybersecurity across the legal sector is rapidly becoming a priority.

This is also one of the main reasons why law firms will continue switching over to cloud-based solutions. The security measures offered by many cloud security providers are reliable, can be tailored to fit your infrastructure, and require no additional hardware.

The implementation of email encryption will also skyrocket since the business use of email has become a primary method of communication amidst the troublesome pandemic – leaving the door open for even more security breaches.

A stable trajectory

The latest developments seem to indicate we will continue seeing incremental improvements in trends established during 2020. For instance, it’s still important for lawyers to be present on every social media platform in 2021, which means LinkedIn for lawyers will continue to represent a valuable tool in any attorney’s marketing arsenal.

While the current trends might continue on the previous trajectory, there are new issues such as the growing concern over security breaches and the matter of taking remote working to a whole new level. Technology will make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible and hopefully, everyone who embraces it will reap the benefits.

Use this information as a guideline to assess areas in which you can improve – it doesn’t take much to get left behind.

