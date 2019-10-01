Technologies behind the present-day online slots

It would be very presumptive of us to think that whenever people spin their favorite online slots, they’re also thinking about the technologies behind them. Regardless, it cannot be denied that technology has indeed played a critical role in the evolution of the online slots games over the years. These games came into existence in the late 19th-century and their technology stayed the same for almost 100 years. They had a lesser number of themes, simple graphics and not much changed in that time frame.

On the other hand, if we look at the online slots we get to play these days, there’s a world of difference between them and their 19th-century counterparts. Today, the majority of these games feature at least 20 pay lines and 5 reels. Not to forget the amazing graphics. These online slots are based on popular subjects that have a mass appeal. Take one look at the amazing online pokies on offer at Lucky Nugget casino and you’d know what we’re talking about! Let’s now acquaint you with some of the technologies that power these present-day online slots.

Software

Although it’s one thing to design the symbols and images for these slot games, making them truly enjoyable for slot lovers is completely another, and requires exceptional coding skills. All these online slots are based on a software called RNG (Random Number Generator). The RNG ensures that the online slot game remains fair at all times and the winners are completely random. While it was extremely difficult to win anything at online slots at one point in time, these days it’s not uncommon to hear stories of people winning life-transforming sums playing these games. That too with very small stakes!

Design and Animation

The online slots we see today all feature cutting-edge technologies, with contemporary animation and digital art techniques behind them. The developers of these games employ special software that helps in better modeling of the images that make up the symbols on the reels. Effective and strategic use of 3D animation technology has taken the design aspect of these games to an altogether new high. Implementing animations, landscapes and game designs has improved considerably over the years and is far easier today.

Platforms

One single look at an online casino and you can figure out its quality and the level of technology powering it. The popular online casinos are powered by advanced level tech and are highly impressive. The websites that host these online casinos are developed using different coding languages like JavaScript, CSS, HTML, etc. Mobile gaming technology, on the other hand, ensures that you get to enjoy the same level of casino experience even while being on the move. Live streaming tech immerses gamblers into realistic environments, where they get to play against real dealers, from within the comfort of their homes, or wherever they might be.

Security

As mentioned earlier, the fairness and profitability of the modern-day online slots are decided by the efficiency of their random number generators. But these RNGs are also hackable and there have been incidents in the past where land-based casinos have lost millions of dollars because of this. While this is yet to happen in an online casino, because of the several different variables involved, the safety of these online slots can also be attributed to the technologies which secured them round the clock and are much tighter in their operation compared to the land-based counterparts.

