Technology speeding clinical trials while improving participant experience

Clinical trials are an essential part of the process of testing new medicines to make sure that they are effective and safe for patients to use. Oftentimes, it is clinical trials that provide the most important medical insights and data. However, despite the critical importance of clinical trials in the medical industry and for human welfare at large, the clinical trial process has been suffering from inefficiencies that slow down the process for decades.

Key Problems for Clinical Trials

One of the biggest problems with the clinical trial management system is that it can take far too long for all of the involved parties to get access to the data. This slows down the entire process. This problem is compounded by the fact that many of the systems used in clinical trials are siloed, leading to inefficient communication and a slow exchange of information.

Additionally, sometimes the data in clinical trials loses its integrity. Often this occurs as a result of outright fraud. Having multiple intermediaries involved also complicates the clinical trial process unnecessarily, creating more problems.

Finally, payments frequently get delayed, which results in clinical trial participants having a worse experience with the clinical trial process than they need to. All of these problems combine to create far too many headaches for everyone involved with clinical trials while slowing down the testing of medicines and the release of life-saving medicines to the public.

The Solution

To solve all of the current inefficiencies in clinical trials, technology is needed to improve communication, to preserve the integrity of the data, prevent fraud, cut out unnecessary intermediaries, and help patients to get paid faster.

Luckily, one such technology has been created. It is called Bloqcube. Bloqcube is a highly innovative company that has built a decentralized software solution for clinical trials. Bloqcube uses a cloud-based distributed ledger and electronic data capture technology to accelerate clinical trials to deliver real-time immutable data transparently and provide fully decentralized remote clinical trial management tools.

Bloqcube brings down the cost of running clinical trials while increasing the speed with which they can be completed. The Bloqcube platform can reduce the time it takes to complete clinical trials by 50% or more in some cases.

Speaking about how Bloqcube improves clinicians’ workflow during a clinical trial, Rama K Rao, the founder and CEO of the company said,

“Bloqcube improves operational workflows associated with the site and not just that of the clinician. By ensuring an iPad/Cloud software system that is compliant with FDA 21 CFR11 guideline, it ensures that the admin and data recording processes are intuitive and efficient as data can be recorded at the subject’s location with smartphone-like features. By providing a Zoom communications capability it ensures that peer-to-peer communications can take place in the base system minimizing downtime for the clinicians. By having multiple modular capabilities it ensures that record-keeping, informed consents, etc. are all available at one place minimizing administrative challenges associated with a site audit. Finally subject to their sponsor’s agreement the system can pay them for their services rapidly.”

Rama also explained that patients have a better experience with clinical trials when Bloqcube is used because they are paid faster. Further, Rama also explained that Bloqcube decided to focus on the visits/trial experience portion of clinical trials because,

“The visit and trial experience has the most amount of administrative processes and operational challenges. A study indicated that this would cover approximately 26% of the total clinical development costs (approximately $26 billion/ year). Furthermore this is an area where data integrity challenges have been experienced to the detriment of the study’s integrity. Finally, having a database of good and clean data will allow more powerful tools to leverage this data- including AI/ML/RPA etc. So this provides a strong foundation for other cutting-edge technologies.”

The Future of Clinical Trials

Thanks to technology such as the Bloqcube platform, clinical trials are most likely going to speed up dramatically, reducing the time that it takes to extract meaningful data that can be used by the medical and pharmaceutical industries. There will likely be some challenges for providers as they implement Bloqcube or a similar technology. For example, some degree of training may have to be given to people who will be using the new systems and the initial data migration to the new system might take some time.

However, due to the immense increases in clinical trial efficiency that Bloqcube will provide, many companies will stand to benefit tremendously by making the switch. Therefore, it is likely that many of them will and the world will benefit from faster, safer, more efficient clinical trials.

