Test websites in different screen sizes

A little tip for all people who work on the internet and maintain and run several websites. I myself use a Windows computer with a 24″ monitor for surfing and working. I don’t currently own a laptop either.

However, a new project has forced me to deal with screen resolutions that are far below my normal conditions. This is especially important when dealing with target audiences that are not computer savvy.

Of course, my blog has a responsive layout. This means that the template adapts depending on the resolution and screen size. This is made possible by HTML5 and the WordPress theme by Elmastudio. I have already written a few lines about the possibilities of HTML5, which is why I would like to report less about this than about the possibility to simulate screen resolutions of other users. Sites like https://wetten.com/us/sportsbooks/ try to maximize usability and user-friendliness on every device.

As you can see, on a 24″ screen (or even larger, say 26″) most internet pages are displayed with bold borders on the left and right. This is mainly because internet users with 4:3 resolution screens would have to scroll left and right. Widescreen screens are therefore much too “wide” (16:9 or 16:10) for most websites. As seen above, many computer owners still use a relatively small and outdated screen. 27″ iMac screens like you see in advertising agencies and web design companies are not reality!

ViewLike.us

A nice online tool for this purpose is ViewLikeUs. On the site, all you have to do is enter the page you want to be displayed in different browser resolutions in the top right-hand corner and click on “Check Up!” So anyone who wants to achieve an optimal user experience for their site visitors, no matter what technical equipment they have, should take a look at the service and also implement the experience.

This is also interesting in connection with “call-to-action” elements, for example advertising banners or similar areas on web pages that should be accessible without scrolling so that they are clicked more often and thus generate more sales. It’s also nice that you can check microformats, including the Wii browser and the iPhone, which is representative of smartphones.

