If you would’ve mentioned virtual reality to a gamer just 10 years ago, you would’ve got a laugh and a weird look. But the year is 2020, and VR gaming is here… and here with a bang.

With the next-gen consoles pushing the boundaries of virtual reality gaming, technology has made what was once just a pipe dream in futuristic films a very real possibility for gamers. What’s more, VR gaming isn’t just limited to video gaming and these days plenty of casinos and bingo sites are offering their services with virtual reality fully integrated into their platforms. Whatever next?…

So, let’s get you into your own little virtual reality world and take a look at the 10 Best VR Headsets in 2020.

Oculus Quest

Oculus is one of the premier names in VR gaming and has become sort of synonymous with the term. This has absolutely everything an avid gamer could need with VR gaming in a neat little package – it’s wireless which adds a nice feeling of freedom (you don’t have to worry about turning around and getting caught up in a cable!) and thanks to some really clever technology, you can wander about your playing space without worrying about banging into things.

Not forgetting it’s Touch Controllers – commonly seen as the best out there in the VR gaming world.

Oculus Rift S

You’re going to be seeing Oculus a lot on this list – they’re good at what they do!

The Rift S is just above Oculus’ popular Rift headset, with better resolution making for an even better experience – the best bit? The headset only weighs a lb! The light headset makes hours of gaming fun easy.

The room-scale tracking helps massively and gets rid of the need for sensors around the room. Throw in those amazing Touch Controllers again and you’re onto a big winner!

Playstation VR

The big plus of using Sony’s offering is you get access to a very impressive gaming library – which you would expect because it’s from a console: There’s Star Wars titles, Batman Arkham VR and popular favorites like Job Simulator.

The fact you can use the headset to watch movies is an added bonus – it feels like a home cinema experience (Just add popcorn and an annoying person sat in front of you on their phone!)

Oculus Go

A stand-alone unit from Oculus, the Go allows users to not just fight baddies and have a decent virtual reality gaming session… but the GO also has a big social aspect. You can create Oculus rooms and make your own little virtual apartment.

Then you can invite some of your friends and have a virtual hangout including playing games and watching movies together! The built-in speakers and microphone make this a great unit if you want to hang out with friends virtually.

HTC Vive

HTC’s virtual gaming headset – the Vive – is quite a monster. With a large games library including a subscription service, a sturdy handset that comes with extra add-on accessories like straps and room tracking straight out of the box that would cost you almost £50 from Oculus.

But where it really shines is in the extras and accessories you can get with it: the Vive’s innovative technology allows you to bring actual real-world items into the virtual world – like say a tennis racket. You can also use a pass-through camera to take a quick peek into the real-world when you need it!

Valve Index

This will be one of the biggest VR headsets in this humble authors’ opinion – purely because people will be wanting to play the new Half Life: Alyx game from Valve – and they’ll be wanting to play it on this headset!

Whilst it’s a bit beefy, the sheer quality of the headset makes up for that. It’s extremely powerful – it could rival some computers with handsets that you can customize to your hand. Not forgetting the built-in headphones, dual cameras in the front and USB expansion port!

Pansonite 3D VR Glasses

These are the budget option – coming in at less than £40. Whilst Parsonite isn’t exactly going to win any awards for offering VR headset powerhouse here, the cheap cost is the big attraction.

But, they’re great phones – just get your phone in place, set the focus and you can enjoy the virtual reality world with a range of films and apps.

Google Daydream View

Google’s cheap offering works with any Daydream-compatible phone and comes in a range of colors – it’s probably the most aesthetically pleasing VR headset on the list!

The comfy straps and premium lenses help increase the immersion and it’s also compatible with quite a few different Google apps and machines – such as streaming whatever you’re playing/viewing through the Chromecast.

Nintendo Labo VR Kit

Ahhh Nintendo’s contribution to the VR world. The Labo VR kit is incredibly innovative – you have to create your own ‘ToyCons’ such as controllers, blasters and the actual VR headset itself. The whole thing attaches to a Nintendo Switch, so it isn’t a self-contained unit, which is a downside.

So whilst not as comprehensive as the others on this list, this innovative little kit is great for the kids and can still provide hours of enjoyment!

Lenovo Mirage Solo

The last on the list is the Lenovo Mirage Solo. 2 forward-facing cameras allow for 6 degrees of motion and motion tracking, whilst the 5.5-inch screen has the same resolution as the Oculus Go.

Overall a solid and comfy unit that allows users to enjoy classic VR games such as Rez Infinite and Virtual Reality apps including Youtube VR.

So there are the 10 best VR headsets for 2020 – ready for you to start playing on – Whether you’re destroying aliens… Drifting around the corner of The Nurburgring at 114 Miles per hour… or even just wanting to catch up with some friends in your virtual apartment!

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: