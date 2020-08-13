The 3 most important ways to communicate in 2020

Because humans are incredibly social creatures, our existence depends on our ability to communicate. In 2020, there are many ways that people can fulfill their needs and get through to others, many of which happen online.

The top 3 most important ways to communicate all happen online. The internet has spawned new tools that make it easier for everyone to stay in touch.

According to moonraker.eu, classic car radios and walkie talkies are still used widely today and won’t ever become obsolete. However, these three ways of communicating are leading us into the future of virtual connection.

Email

While electronic mail might seem too old school to be useful in 2020, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Email now fits the needs of businesses and organizations that need to communicate with many people quickly.

Some of the innovative and new ways of accessing this handy tool remotely (without even needing a computer) include your smartphone or mobile tablet. You can send and receive messages from various devices, making email very helpful to those who need to remain in constant communication with either coworkers or family.

If you are using a computer or a laptop, many of the big email providers have updated their interface to be able to do much more for users than simply act as an email library. Microsoft Outlook, for example, has many convenient calendar tools. Google’s Gmail is helpful for those who like to have their browser signed in across all of the websites they frequent.

Social Media

One of the most dominant forces the internet has ever seen is social media. Online social networking is hardly a new concept, and we have even already seen the rise and fall of popular sites for this (talking about you, Myspace and Vine). However, these platforms are how brands and influencers are communicating with consumers.

Some of the major (and free) social media contenders are:

Twitter

Twitter users can communicate by following friends, strangers, and celebrities and keeping up to date on their respective posts. The whole idea of this platform revolves around the concept of having immediate access to breaking news and current events.

Instagram

Instagram has a different yet similar ideology to Twitter in that it also seeks to not have any unnecessary information bog users down, but it allows users to convey messages differently. Instagram users share information by sharing photos or graphics.

Facebook

Nowadays, Facebook does tend to be known for being oversaturated. However, its wide network is its main benefit. If you want to reach someone that you knew years ago, chances are that they’re on Facebook and you can rekindle that friendship.

LinkedIn

LinkedIn is reserved for professional networking and communication. This is a handy tool for growing your network by adding people you have worked directly with, and also with those who you don’t know directly but have similar career goals.

Instant Messaging

Anyone who has worked in an office setting with some type of instant messaging software set up for internal communication can vouch for how helpful it is. Whether you’re receiving a funny message from a coworker that brightens your day or nagging another person about a project that is due soon, instant messaging is a worthwhile feature to embrace in the work environment.

Why is This Important?

While speaking is the oldest and most effective forms of communication, it isn’t always a viable option. Technology and communication have fused together to form these three ways of reaching out to others that millions of people use daily.

Which method of communication do you use most often, and what communication tools would you like to see in the future?

