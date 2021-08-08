The 5 best ASUS gaming laptops of 2021

If you are a massive admirer of ASUS laptops and are in search of the best ASUS gaming laptops, you are in the right place. We have taken weeks of search and reviews and came up with a list that might be very helpful for you in making the right choice.

Gaming laptops aren’t available at a cheap price especially if you are looking for something worthy enough. When we talk about ASUS laptops, we speak about quality and durability. Similarly, to make it more game-centric, the brand launched its ROG series for extensive gameplay and professional gamers making it even more valuable as a brand. Thus, newbies or even hardcore gamers prefer ASUS as their go-to brand for getting a new machine to upgrade their gaming studio.

Well, let us look at the best ASUS gaming laptops of 2021.

Top 5 Best ASUS Gaming Laptops Of 2021

The first one on our list is the newly introduced ASUS TUF Dash 15, one of the best we have come across so far. This ASUS machine is powered by an incredible i7 processor that can gain a clock speed up to 4.8GHz. Coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, you can achieve blazing fast performance and an incredible refresh rate.

Moreover, the 8GB RAM brings in multi-tasking as its priority and ensures the smooth functioning of all the applications along with gaming. To add more here, this laptop is equipped with a massive 512GB SSD storage where you can store all your files as well as enjoy faster file transfer. Speaking of the display, you will find a standard-sized 15.6 inches screen with 144Hz refresh rate.

Another brilliant aspect of the machine is the extensive cooling technology with five heat pipes keeping the system cool at all times. We loved the design and the durability of the entire machine that also ensures reliability for a long term perspective.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus series is known to be one of the best among all you will come across on the web. They have everything you need from a Gaming laptop and have to offer. It runs on the superb AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS that works multiple times faster and better than Intel i7. The eight cores processor has the capability to reach a clock speed up to 4.3 GHz.

Next up, we have a decent 16GB RAM to handle all your work with ease. Also, the laptops bring in a massive 1TB SSD storage that will store all your files, game data, entertainment, work, and so much more. You may never need to buy any other storage since it is more than enough at this price range. The overall design is pretty amazing and has a sense of toughness too.

Furthermore, this machine features a 14-inches display, and the 120Hz refresh rate has higher frame rates than any 60Hz display and acts to be perfect for gamers. The keyboard is highly comfortable to use and features backlighting. You can even dim the lights as per your need from the keyboard keys themselves.

Next one on our list is the ASUS TUF F15 that speaks more stability and the massive RAM capacity ensures smoother gameplay. In fact, there is no doubt in admitting the fact that it is the best gaming laptop under $1500. To start with, the laptop features a state of the art 11th gen i7 processor with eight cores. Also, you can achieve incredible clock speed up to 4.6GHz. Also, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card excels at streaming high-end games and everything you need.

With 16GB RAM, you can achieve the impossible. Not only can you expect high tolerance by working on multiple applications but also you can upgrade the RAM capacity for maximum performance. This laptop brings in 512GB RAM that is upgradeable too and the biggest reason is that it will allow your system to catch up with speed while booting. You will love the brilliant 15.6 inches display that features Adaptive-Sync. Also, it has a 144Hz refresh rate that is coupled with the graphics card frame rate and minimizes any lag that comes your way while you are having extensive gameplay.

Another impressive part of the laptop is the efficient distribution of heat. This machine features multiple pipes that help to minimize thermal throttling. With the use of anti-dust tunnels, your laptop remains dust-free at all times and does not accumulate whatsoever. Furthermore, the durability of the machine is off the charts.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M15 is another stunning addition to the list of most amazing ASUS laptops this year. It is an entirely gaming-centric machine and is a little expensive too. The latest 10th gen i7 processor powers the laptop with an initial speed of 2.6Ghz. With the help of the turbo boost technology, you can achieve up to a massive 5.0GHz clock speed keeping up with the performance.

To add to this, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q with 8GB VRAM is what you need to give you the best graphics on screen while you play Fortnite all day long. The laptop looks stunning, and the design is incredible too overall. You can make the best use of 16GB RAM that allows you to play games all day long and keep working alongside. Also, 1TB SSD storage is more than enough for you.

Other than the above, we found the keyboard to be highly impressive and features RGB backlit. It is specially made for gamers so that they can have the experience of a lifetime. It also features a 15.6 inches display with a massive 240Hz refresh rate that seems to be far too better than the former version.

Lastly, the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 speaks of speed and power when we learn more about the machine. It runs on a powerful i7 processor that brings power to the system and increases the system’s efficiency as a whole. Also, the brilliant NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 with 8GB VRAM takes you on another level of playing professionally.

The most unique aspect of this laptop is its storage capacity. Initially, you are provided with a 1TB SSD drive. However, it supports around three such SSDs to turn this system into a beast. This ASUS laptop has 15.6 inches screen display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time giving better precision target tracking. Also, you might love the keyboard where each key supports RGB lighting.

With the use of the ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system, the laptop keeps everything under a certain temperature, especially while playing high-end games. In fact, the side base of the machine also supports RGB lighting giving you the right sense of gaming aesthetics.

Final Verdict

Here we go with the list of the top 5 best ASUS gaming laptops of 2021. There are so many options that things got a little tricky while only licking out five among them. We intended to keep the list short so that you can make the best choice. The more options there are, it becomes highly confusing.

So make sure you go through all we have mentioned and read all there is to know more about each of the products. You can then filter out certain options, too, based on your budget and then select your pick.

