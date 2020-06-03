Tech
The awakening of e-governance through artificial super intelligence
Establishing socioeconomic equality is the answer to COVID-19 pandemic and racial riots.
California Transhumanist Party has launched the first-ever e-referendum moderated by Artificial Intelligence, regarding the COVID-related crisis and racial riots.
U.S. citizens can vote online on the following issues:
- Should the government keep Universal Basic income, introduced to Americans as a “stimulus package” during the COVID-related crisis?
- Should the government impose a higher income tax on the wealthy individuals in order to pay the Universal Basic Salary to US citizens?
- Should we have free universal medical care?
“This e-referendum is our first step in establishing electronic democracy, where every citizen becomes a part of collective decision-making process,” said Newton Lee, Chairman of California Transhumanist Party, on LinkedIn:
The online referendum is part of the Uplift research project on e-governance. Its goal is uplifting humanity through digital transformation, collective superintelligence, and e-democracy.
The votes will be processed by mASI (Mediated Artificial Super Intelligence) – the first AI governance system developed by David J Kelley, Principal Researcher at AGI Laboratory.
Inessa Lee, Chief Ideologist of California Transhumanist Party, believes that racial riots can be stopped by establishing socioeconomic equality, and the e-referendum is just the beginning of the process.
Vote now:
https://uplift.bio/e- governance/
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- The US government and FBI are pissed at Apple for not coughing up access to a terrorist’s iPhones
- The U.S. government wants to track your phone to curb the spread of Coronavirus
- Tech Hangover: The U.S government wants to track your phone to curb COVID-19’s reach
- Tesla’s getting investigated by the government (again)