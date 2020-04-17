The beginners guide to streaming in 2020

You may not have ever had a need for streaming before. Now that you’re home for an extended period of time during the pandemic, you suddenly find yourself wanting a wider selection of TV, movies, documentaries, and docuseries to choose from. From checking your internet speed to picking a service, here’s an easy guide for beginners to get you streaming new series and exciting films in no time.

Do You Need High-Speed Internet to Stream?

Your speed needs depend on the quality of streaming you want. If you don’t have a high-definition TV, you can’t play HD or 4K TV shows or movies. Your only option would be standard definition, which only requires 2Mbps. For high-definition streaming, it’s recommended you have at least 5Mbps. If you have the latest technology, HDR or 4K, you won’t be able to stream with anything less than 25Mbps.

Keep in mind that these are only the bare minimum required to stream uninterrupted. If you have another person using your internet service, the available bandwidth (speed) will decrease by each user. Also, some services have different speed requirements for live vs. on-demand streaming. For example, Hulu recommends users have 8Mbps available for live TV viewing.

Choose Your Streaming Device

If you’re watching on your Apple or Android-based phone, you can add the app for most services. Additionally, for tablets and other devices, most consumers can stream through its web browser or an app. Viewers that already have a gaming system, such as an Xbox or PlayStation, can add an app to watch through these platforms.

Another option is to purchase a streaming device. You have a few options, including Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick, Nvidia Shield TV, Apple TV, and Comcast Xfinity internet customers can get Xfinity Flex, which is a free streaming box with limited apps.

Pick a Service

With so many options, the hardest part might be deciding where to stream. The list of streaming services seems to grow daily. The top options include

If you have several household members that will be streaming, pay attention to how many simultaneous streams you can have at one time. For example, Netflix varies from one to four, depending on what subscription you pick. Additionally, Disney Plus allows four total and only offers one plan.

Try These Free Options

It’s understandable if you’re not looking for another bill during these unpredictable times. Although you won’t get as many options and the quality might be lower, there are a variety of free services for streaming. Some channels are 100% free, while many platforms offer free and paid content. Some of the most popular, include

Crackle

VUDU (Free, paid, and rental options)

Pluto TV

The Roku Channel

Streaming in 2020 is the way to go for great content at affordable prices. To find out what’s streaming on your favorite platform, sign up for your free account with On TV Tonight.

