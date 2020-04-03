The best Android weather apps now that Dark Sky has clouded over

Looking out of the window is usually my go-to method for finding out if it is raining or not. Plus I live in England so the general rule of thumb is “it’s raining”. However, for countries with actual, defined seasons, weather apps are pretty invaluable. The many people that make use of them on a daily basis to make weather-critical decisions can’t be wrong.

This is why outcry has been rife throughout the Android community this week. Apple has acquired the much-loved Dark Sky app, essentially closing it down on the rival Android OS. Spiteful bastards. However, not all is lost, and if you need an alternative to Dark Sky there are plenty out there.

What you don’t want, though, is an inaccurate service. So, we’ve sifted through the chaff to bring you the best weather apps for Android. Here’s what we found for you lovely Android users out there:

AccuWeather

Pretty much everyone has encountered AccuWeather at some point in their Android adventure. In fact, the stock weather widget on Android uses AccuWeather for its data. However, the AccuWeather app has plenty more going on past the weather for the coming day. Free users can access weather forecasts across the coming 15 days. Premium users are able to grab an extra ten days of weather predictions.

AccuWeather allows hyper-local forecasting, which is a feature of Dark Sky that many users say they loved. It is worth noting, though, that long-range forecasting comes with a caveat. It is near-impossible to predict what is going to happen weather-wise in two-weeks time, nevermind 25 days.

National Weather Service

If you want a quick, clear overview of the weather then this unofficial National Weather Service app will do the job perfectly. It is ad-free, so no need to splurge on a premium subscription if you want access to America’s official weather outlet.

The app replicates what you would see in your browser, so it isn’t offering anything hugely different from what you can find online. The draw here is the lack of annoying adverts. So, you can grab your weather report unfettered by Mountain Dew and Cheetos screaming in your face.

This is a great current location app for a quick weather check without the bells and whistles.

Carrot

Want your weather delivered with a bit of sass? How about you have it reported with a biblical twist? Or would you rather your app was as pissed as you are about that big fat cloud you can see speeding towards your sunny garden?

Carrot is the app you need, then. It has a nice, friendly interface, but don’t let that fool you. You can customize the app to be a complete dick about the weather if you really want it too. It greets you as “meatbag” and refers to your grey matter as a “puny monkey brain”. So, it already packs more personality and expertise than Fox “meteorologist” Rick Reichmuth.

This is a cool app. It is really funny while at the same time providing accurate weather reports. Even the grumpiest of bastards will crack a smile at this wise-ass app. It even says “Apple was too scared to acquire me” and features Tiger King references. LOL!

The Weather Channel

For accurate, detailed weather forecasting, The Weather Channel’s ad-supported app is a great option. You can view most of the weather criteria you would expect from such an app. Each location gives forecasts on temperature, sunrise and sunset, wind speed and chill factor, and UV index, among many other options.

One nice touch which is particularly nice while everyone is on lockdown is the video aspect of the app. You can view a shedload of vids from the weather channel (there’s currently a nice one about Antarctica’s ancient rainforest for example. Bet you didn’t know THAT existed, right?)

NOAA Radar

If you want to pretend YOU are Rick Reichmuth, then the NOAA Radar app is about as close as you’ll get to being an actual weather anchor. Aside from that, it offers a really cool, scientific method of delivering your weather alerts.

A quick glance at the NOAA radar will tell you whether there is any point going out because you’ll be able to see that storm heading your way WELL in advance. The app is powerful and very easy to use. It overlays the radar onto Google Maps so locations should be up-to-date and accurate.

The only kicker is you have to pay for the app (after the one-week free trial is up).

1Weather

A long-time favorite among Android users, 1Weather boasts a nice, clean interface with all of the weather details the layman needs. It has the hyperlocal features that Dark Sky users enjoyed so much. Plus all of the weather info you need for the day is contained on the one screen.

Swiping across screens grants access to a ten-day forecast, hourly rain forecast, a multi-level weather radar, and the sun and moon’s celestial activities. The app also grants access to 1weather TV through the app, so you have video content at your fingertips too.

The app is supported by ads, but you do have the option to remove them for a fee.

Appy Weather

For the security-conscious weather aficionado, Appy Weather offers various methods of getting your forecasting fix. Security-conscious because, from initial launch, the first thing it asks you is how you’d like to search for the weather.

It can do this based on your location using GPS, which is more accurate but less private as it requires app permissions. Then there is the option to simply search for your location by simply typing in the name of the place you want to search. Simple and more secure as it doesn’t require you to grant permissions.

The GPS search is INCREDIBLY accurate. I live on a road that some companies can’t even find via my zip code (admittedly, it has recently changed). Appy Weather delivers a forecast for my street. I am not disappointed. (note: this app is powered by Dark Sky, so we’re not sure how Android users will stand once Apple kills Dark Sky on this platform).

Overdrop

Are you a fan of Dark Sky’s simple interface? If you feel like you’re going to miss that aspect, then Overdrop should provide an excellent replacement.

Everything is offered on a single screen, so there’s no swiping around looking for when it is going to start raining, or what time the sun will set. The accuracy might not hyperlocal (it gave my location as my county, rather than the city or even street) but it is a nice, easy-to-use app with a gorgeous design.

Well worth a download if you want a basic weather app that looks real swell too. You can also access a premium version of the app that is sold separately.

Every cloud has a silver lining

So, we’ve collected together a wide range of weather apps here, that should suit most needs. Dark Sky may be gone but, hopefully, the clouds will clear to reveal a blue sky and sunshine on the horizon as new weather apps are developed. Speaking of which, seeing as the weather doesn’t really bear any significance when you’re stuck indoors, have a look at these cool apps to help you relax, whatever the weather.

Do you miss Dark Sky? What alternatives will you use? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

