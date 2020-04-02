The best Apple Watches for men: Which model should you get?

Apple currently holds more than 50% of the smartwatch market share. And that number continues to grow. It seems these days that everything Apple touches turns to gold.

It makes sense, considering their products are easy to use, versatile, and stylish. Everything you would want in a smartwatch. But when it comes to Apple Watches for men, which ones are the best?

Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Continue reading and we’ll walk you through the best Apple Watches for men to own.

Best Overall: Apple Watch Series 5

Getting the Apple Watch that’s best for you isn’t always easy. But this version of the Apple Watch is certainly worth considering.

The Apple Watch Series 5 features and ECG (electrocardiogram) system that is able to detect if you’re experiencing atrial fibrillation or other cardiac abnormalities.

It also comes with a built-in detection feature that can contact emergency services automatically if you should fall. The speaker on this watch is also surprisingly loud, which is great for when you’re getting a call.

Best for Fitness: Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+

This Apple Watch is essentially identical to the previous watch listed except it also comes with the Nike Run Club app already installed. This app gives you audio-guided runs and exclusive Nike+ digital and analog watch faces.

This watch comes in an aluminum case and Nike-branded watch band.

Best for Value: Apple Watch Series 3

This Apple Watch has a smaller display but it still comes with a bunch of great features. These features include an onboard optical heart sensor and a barometric altimeter.

Plus, the watch is water-resistant up to 50m deep and the built-in lithium-ion battery lasts up to 17 hours between charges.

It’s worth pointing out that this Apple Watch doesn’t come with fall detection or the ECG system. But it does have a very attractive price.

Best for Fashion: Apple Watch Hermès

The most expensive Apple Watch currently on the market, the Apple Watch Hermès starts at $1,250 and goes all the way up to $1,500. It comes with GPS + Cellular and a stainless steel case.

While you’ll get high-end leather bands to choose from, the Watch also includes an exclusive Hermès orange Sport Band. You’ll also get exclusive Hermès watch face options too.

Other than these additions, the features on this watch are the same as on the other models of the Apple Watch Series 5.

Best Premium: Apple Watch Edition

If you’re a fan of the Apple Watch but don’t really care for the stainless steel and aluminum, then you should think about purchasing the Watch Edition. This smartwatch comes in white ceramic, space black titanium, and regular titanium.

It’s bound to demand the attention of your peers. And even better, it’s more affordable than the Hermès. With that said, other than cosmetics, the Apple Watch Edition is the exact same as regular Apple Watch Series 5.

Which of These Apple Watches for Men is Right for You?

When it comes to deciding amongst the best Apple Watches for men, it’s important to consider your style and your needs. Do you want your watch to mainly be for fashion purposes, athletic ones, or a mix of both? Once you have that answer, you’ll be able to make a more informed purchasing decision.

