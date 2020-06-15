The best apps you need to download to scratch your soccer itch

Football, like a lot of other content, is being increasingly viewed and consumed online, especially on mobile phones, as internet plans become increasingly cheap and smartphones are almost everywhere nowadays.

There are thousands of apps out there for your football needs, from live scores to fantasy football to even live-streaming apps, and we have a list of some of the best apps that you need to download to scratch your football itch.

Livescore

This is the best app for live scores, as the name suggests. It is extremely simple, with scores from matches all over the world, and their most recent updates have the team sheet as well as in-game stats, enhancing the user experience and giving you all the information about any match, on the go.

Stats Zone

Although this is only available on iOS and is a paid app, it is well worth the outlay. Stats Zone uses Opta data to provide heat maps, passing maps, dribble locations, tackle locations and many more stats and visuals from matches in the Premier League, La Liga, MLS, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Champions League.

Transfermarkt

This is a treasure-trove of information and is now available as an app as well. Transfermarkt has all the data you could possibly want on any player or team, from their appearances and goals to their injury record, transfer history and even their market value as calculated by the website.

Live Football On TV

This nifty app provides the TV listings for every football match, detailing which service the match is available on. It thus works well with other apps, such as the paddypowers app, if you want to place a bet on a match, for example, and need to know when it kicks off and where you can watch it

New Star Soccer

This is an extremely fun, and somewhat-addictive game, where you must take a 16-year-old youngster from the lower leagues and control his journey in football, hopefully taking him to the very top. It is even won a BAFTA, and there are new visuals, new options for gameplay and new effects that you can see in the latest upgrade of this game. It is extremely easy to lose hours while playing this game though, so be careful!

NewsNow

This news aggregator allows you to set your filters and receive all the news and updates about your topic of choice, as they are published on the internet. Of course, this isn’t strictly a football website, but it is extremely useful if you set your filter to your favorite club, for example, for you can then get every news article and update as it is published.

Top Eleven

This game managed to get Jose Mourinho on board to promote it, so it must be half-decent, isn’t it? Top Eleven is one of the best mobile football management games out there, and with over 100 million players globally, the public thinks so too. There is enough online action for fans of multiplayer games to be excited about, while the live player auctions add a fun and slightly frustrating event to the game as well.

