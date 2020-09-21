The best big slots titles 2020

Thanks to the ongoing competition between the top game providers in the online gambling industry, we’ve been treated to some of the bests slots ever in recent years. That fact is made even more exciting due to the superb slot-based online casinos that make them available. If you thought the biggest and bests slots ended with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, read on. Exciting, new releases from the likes of Playtech, Microgaming, and NetEnt never stop.

Play these new slots with free credits, no deposit free spins, and match deposit bonuses. Even though bonuses are rare with new slots, you can still get free spins on classics like Book of Dead for signing up at some casinos. Now, let’s take a look at the five biggest slot titles in 2020.

Street Fighter 2

Street Fighter 2 is one of the most attractive new slot games available to play, especially for gamers over 30 who spent much of their childhood screaming “shoryuken” and “hadouken”. The new slot from NetEnt is full of special features (cluster pays, avalanche mode, bonus rounds, beat-the-boss, battle mode, etc.) and comes with an RTP that’s influenced by your chosen character.

Rick and Morty Megaways

The hit cartoon TV show Ricky and Morty may no longer have a home on Netflix, but it can still grace your computer screen. The fantastic new slot from Blueprint Gaming even belongs to the Megaways family. Developed with the Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, the slot includes three distinct bonus rounds, along with all the great symbols and animations fans of the TV show will be familiar with.

Subbuteo

Here’s one based on a classic table football game that many a retro gamer will have known and loved. In fact, this fun game in table form is pretty much known to all males at the age of 35 or over. Possibly the best football-inspired slot ever, the exciting game from Betdigital is full of fun mini games. If your childhood was spent trying to avoid stepping on your little Subbuteo players, you’ll want to try this one out for size.

John Hunter and the Book of Tut

Okay, so there’s a case for suggesting that we really didn’t need yet another slot based on the adventures of an explorer lost in Egypt. If classics like the Book of Dead and the Book of Ra no longer surprise you, take a trip with John Hunter as he searches for the Book of Tut. The Pragmatic Play slot features a 96.5% RTP, a top win that stretches up to 5,000x your bet, and high volatility.

Dead or Alive II

The second instalment of the popular and exciting Dead or Alive series from NetEnt ranks among the best slots of all time, not just 2020. It’s pretty much perfect throughout. The soundtrack is impressive, the visuals are stunning, and the top prize of 200,000 spins make it one very lucrative slot indeed. NetEnt released the game five years after the original, and it’s succeeded in creating another winner that’s destined to become just as much a classic as its predecessor.

Wrap Up

It doesn’t matter whether you’re an experienced slots player or you’ve never spun the reels in your life. Each one of the titles on this list is worth having a go at, and they’re all available on your desktop computer at home and on your mobile device while on-the-go. While you’re checking them out, make sure to grab any bonuses that might be on offer. Other than that, we wish you the best of luck, and have fun.

