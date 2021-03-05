Wireless connectivity is quickly becoming the norm on gaming platforms. The ability to get rid of the cords on devices like your controllers wherever it is possible is certainly a good thing. One way you can do this is by using a Bluetooth controller.

Bluetooth controllers are perfect for the gamers that like to keep there setups as clean as possible. Personally, I think the massive cord monster gives a good accent to the mountain of Dr. Pepper cans that sit perched on my gaming desk. Though wireless controllers have been a thing since way back in the Atari days, the Xbox 360 controller was actually the first controller to have Bluetooth capabilities.

Nowadays, most controllers use Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to devices. With wireless connections becoming more and more reliable, the amount of Bluetooth controllers available on the market has risen significantly.

There are plenty of options to choose from

There are many different options when it comes to Bluetooth game controllers. Newer consoles all have Bluetooth controllers, but there are also many other companies that specialize in similar products.

Here, I will list a few of the best options for Bluetooth controllers in 2021. Hopefully you will find something here that will fit your wireless gaming needs.

Xbox Series X Controller

Image: KnowTechie

First up on our list is the new Xbox Core controller from Microsoft. The Xbox controller has seen a few minor changes in the most recent version put out in conjunction with the Xbox Series X. Most notably is the addition of a share button, allowing users to instantly take screenshots or recordings of their gameplay.

The Xbox Core controller is a great choice for anybody looking to do some gaming either on the Xbox itself or on PC. The familiar design has been upgraded slightly with some improved textures that give a more ergonomic feel when the controller is in your hands for a long period of time. The compatibility with PC is seamless, making switching from PC back to Xbox a painless experience.

Though the Xbox Core controller is one of the best Bluetooth Controllers available today, it is certainly not perfect. The biggest complaint with the latest version of the Xbox controller is the lack of internal battery. A separate battery pack will have to be purchased in order to have a rechargeable battery with the Xbox Core controller.

Sony DualSense

Image: KnowTechie

Next up on the list is the direct competitor of the Xbox Core controller, the Sony DualSense. While the new PlayStation 5 controller does keep some designs from its predecessors, the newest controller from Sony looks more futuristic than ever.

The most notable change to the Sony DualSense is the color. Previously, PlayStation controllers were all one color, like the primarily black controllers we saw for the PlayStation 4. This new take from Sony mixes black and white in an effort to make the controller fit with the design of the new consoles. This leads to an exciting new look for the new controller.

The Sony DualSense is also not without its faults. Sony’s controllers are not as compatible as Xbox controllers, and they may require third party software to play some games on PC. That being said, they are still a great Bluetooth controller option.

Razer Raiju Mobile Controller

Image: KnowTechie

The first non-console-branded controller on our list is actually a controller designed for mobile gaming. Mobile gaming has certainly been on the rise, and the Razer Raiju is as close to an elite controller as there is for the mobile platform so far.

The Razer Raiju contains some incredible features aimed at making mobile gaming as immersive as possible. The controller has four fully remappable buttons, as well as a hair-trigger mode for the rear bumpers, allowing for quicker activation when necessary. Additionally, the controller has an adjustable mount in the middle for your phone.

These features all come along with a mobile app that will allow you to remap and set up the controller for your games. This is an elite, and maybe a bit pricey, Bluetooth controller that will take your mobile gaming to the next level.

GameSir T4 Pro

Image: KnowTechie

The next Bluetooth controller on our list the GameSir T4 Pro. This controller is on the more budget friendly side. Coming in at round $40, the GameSir T4 Pro is a multi-device controller that can be used on almost any platform.

The GameSir T4 Pro is able to pair with Xbox, PS4, iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, as well as a plethora of other devices. This controller also includes a bold design, with a see-through plastic casing as well as led lighting that really makes this controller stand out from the rest. Endurance isn’t an issue either. The GameSir T4 Pro can last for up to 30 hours.

All in all, the GameSir T4 Pro is a solid, inexpensive option for gamers. With good compatibility features, this Bluetooth controller would work perfectly for those gamers who like to play across several different devices.

8BITDO SN30 Pro2

Image: KnowTechie

The 8BITDO SN30 Pro2 is a new take on a pretty old-school design. This controller takes after the retro Nintendo systems from the 90s. The compact, simple design of this controller actually has some pretty significant features.

This controller comes with two joysticks, as well as dual triggers on each side, to make it up to date with some modern games. It can be paired on Windows and macOS devices as well as the Nintendo Switch and has an 18 hour battery life.

The size of the controller may be an issue for some of us who were kids in the 90s. Larger hands paired with the smaller design of this controller may not make a great combination during long gaming sessions. Still, the 8BITDO SN30 Pro2 is the perfect Bluetooth controller for people who want to experience that feeling of retro gaming on the older Nintendo platforms.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Image: KnowTechie

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is another full-size controller that is somewhat aimed towards the mobile gaming platform. This controller is designed to work with Android and Windows devices as well as the Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR.

This controller has a relatively simple design. It has a combination of the Xbox controller’s button layout and larger size and the symmetrical joystick location found on the PlayStation Controllers.

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo also offers a mount for your smartphone, though this accessory must be purchased separately. With a 20-hour battery life and multiple connectivity options, this a solid Bluetooth controller for multi-platform gaming.

Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Image: KnowTechie

Widely considered the best Bluetooth controller option available, the Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller had to make this list. Coming in with a hefty $180 price tag, this controller has the features to back up the quite large price tag.

The Elite Series 2 is fully customizable. This means that everything can be adjusted, from the d-pad sensitivity to the feedback from the triggers. All of the buttons can be remapped in the Xbox console and you can even adjust the tension on the individual joysticks.

The Elite Series 2 controller is exactly what it’s name says: an elite Bluetooth controller for either Xbox or PC gaming. Though it can certainly be hard to justify spending that kind of money on a controller, the Elite Series 2 is just about as good as it gets.

Nyko Mini Wireless Core Controller

Image: KnowTechie

The final Bluetooth controller on our list comes from a staple in gaming accessories – Nyko. This controller works with PC, Android, and Nintendo Switch. It is worth mentioning that for PC, it will need to be plugged into your PC to work, kinda negating the whole Bluetooth part.

It also features a programmable Turbo button, harkening back thoughts of using third-party controllers on consoles like the SNES. It looks a bit like an Xbox controller and also has vibration and gyroscope functionality.

The price is also right, coming in at only $24.99.

So there you have. These are a few of the best Bluetooth controllers available in 2021. Whether your focus is on mobile gaming or going from platform to platform, this list should have you covered.

