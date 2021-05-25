The best free video watermark removal tools you should probably be using

Are you wondering how to remove watermarks or other unnecessary elements from video clips for free? Or do you want to know which free video watermark removal tool is safe to use and which ones you should avoid?

In either case, keep reading this article till the end, because here we are going to share with you very useful information not only about the two most safest and secure watermark removal tools, but also some unsafe online watermark removal tools from which you should definitely try to avoid. So, let’s begin!

The Internet is a huge hub of many safe and unsafe free video watermark removal tools, and if you choose an unsafe one by mistake or in a hurry, you could put yourself in a risky situation.

Today, there are so many vicious tools available on the internet that can cause a lot of serious issues and badly affect your online privacy. Apart from that, there are numerous disadvantages to using unsafe watermark removal tools that we will discuss in detail with you shortly.

On the other hand, if we talk about some of the safest tools available on the Internet to remove the watermark from a video, then there is no doubt that they come with several features and benefits. They help you easily remove watermarks and other annoying objects from the video without putting you in any risk.

Therefore, after a lot of research, we’ve come to you with some of the best and safest online watermark removal tools that you can use freely without any kind of fear and remove the disturbing elements from the video within seconds.

HitPaw Online Watermark Remover

HitPaw has recently launched its amazing watermark remover tool which is available in both offline and online versions. This watermark remover is accessible offline for both Windows and Mac users and allows you to remove a watermark from any type of video or image in just a few clicks.

HitPaw also has an online version of Watermark Remover on which the user can not only easily remove the watermark from the video but also add a custom text or logo. This tool supports almost all the commonly used video formats and helps you remove watermarks with extreme accuracy in seconds.

In addition to removing text, logos, dates, images or any other element, HitPaw Online Watermark Remover gives you a set of advanced features for video editing including cut, rotate, speed, merge, screen record, music and subtitles, etc.

Another notable feature of this online tool to remove watermark from video is it’s easy to use and intuitive interface that allows you to easily remove multiple watermarks from a single video at multiple intervals.

No registration or installation is required to use this tool and it is an excellent option for those who want to remove the watermark from the video a pro.

Pros:

It’s 100% free Super easy to use and learn Supports high quality exporting Allow you to add custom watermark Remove the watermark in just 3 steps It is free of ads and viruses of any kind It works on all devices without any lag Remove watermark from any video format Come with some advanced video editing options The website is completely secure and protected with SSL certificate

Cons:

Supports video smaller than 20 MB The online version does not allow you to remove the watermark from the image

Apowersoft Online Watermark Remover

Another well-known and safe to use free video watermark removal tool that you can consider is Apowersoft. This tool has already served more than 1886840 users worldwide which shows that it is a very reliable and trustworthy tool.

Just like HitPaw, Apowersoft Online Watermark Remover helps you remove any kind of watermark from video for free and the good part is that it is also available to remove unnecessary items from images.

The interface is pretty simple and the tool is completely online, which means you don’t have to download or install any extra software on your system. Above all, they do not store or leak your personal information and permanently delete all files from their servers.

So, if you have a video that contains a lot of complex watermarks and want to remove them precisely, then you can also check out this online video watermark remover free.

Pros:

Available for both photos and videos Works with many video formats Pretty simple interface with minimal options It is specially designed for newbies To save time, batch processing is also available

Cons:

Offers limited features Video download processing speed is very slow File quality decreases slightly at the end Doesn’t work much accurately as compared to HitPaw

As mentioned above, when you go to Google and search for free video watermark removal tool, you will find both safe and unsafe tools. You need to choose one carefully and stay away from any kind of unsafe websites.

There is a good chance that these online tools will be seriously infected by viruses, which can completely damage your device and send sensitive credentials to third parties.

These tools sometimes show you a lot of pop-ups and ask you to subscribe to their e-mail list and then sell your crucial information and send you promotional or junk e-mails again and again throughout the day.

Since your main work is just to remove the watermark from the video, HitPaw and Apowersoft are two excellent options for you and enough for any type of work. But if you don’t want to use both or like to try something different, then you should definitely try to avoid the following watermark removal tools during research.

VideoWatermarkRemoverOnline.com

This website allows you to remove a watermark from your video for free. But if we take a closer look, this is an unsafe site for you. The biggest risk of using this online tool is that it does not have an SSL certificate, which means your personal information is not protected here and could be easily stolen by a third party.

Also when you remove the watermark from the video you are added to the queue list which means there are only two options left to download the processed video.

Wait several hours or even the days until your turn comes

If you do not want to wait, you are asked to complete third party offers or download unknown software into your system.

However, a risky part here is that these software may contain viruses or malware that can corrupt your system once installed. On the other hand If you complete the offers, you will be asked to provide your sensitive information such as email address, phone number, name, etc. which hackers may later use against you.

Pros:

There is nothing to say

Cons:

Too high prices No support No user manual No features Unsafe website Low quality output Extremely slow processing speed Only 5 videos are allowed in the free plan

WatermarkRemover.net

WatermarkRemover.net is another insecure web-based tool that you should always try to avoid using for a number of reasons. First of all, the website is full of a lot of advertisements from third party websites and they can be seen on every corner of the website.

Because of this, if you mistakenly click on them then you can reach some risky websites or something like that. More importantly, it is very annoying for those who hate ads. Like the tool mentioned above, this watermark remover also gives you only two options for downloading your processed video and that is whether you complete an offer and give them your sensitive data.

Second, you are asked to download a software or install an app on your device which can again cause serious issues. Therefore, it is recommended to stay away from them whenever you see these sites.

Pros:

It is free

Cons:

No features available The website is full of ads There are too many restrictions Slow customer support The interface is not good Hard to use for beginners

Final Words

In the end, we will say that along with many risky and unsafe online tools, the internet also provides you with a lot of legit and authoritative ones just like the HitPaw Online Watermark Remover & Apowersoft. Instead of putting yourself at a big risk, it is highly recommended to keep safety a first priority, and always be careful and spend some time researching other options or alternatives.

